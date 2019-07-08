Log in
ARION BANKI HF

(ARION)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 07/08 11:29:45 am
76.1 ISK   -0.52%
Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð appointed Deputy CEO of Arion Bank

07/08/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason has been appointed Deputy CEO at Arion Bank and he will take up the position in the autumn. This is a new position in the bank.

Ásgeir has served as the Managing Director of Corporate Banking of Kvika banki hf. In 2015, Ásgeir was appointed by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs to the Task Force on the Liberalization of Capital Controls. He previously worked as General Counsel at MP Bank hf., as an attorney at LOGOS Legal Services in Reykjavík and London and for Straumur Investment Bank.

Benedikt Gíslason, CEO of Arion Bank:

„We are very pleased to have Ásgeir join our team in Arion Bank. Ásgeir has extensive experience in financial services and how to improve profitability in that business following the changing banking environment. I am certain that his strengths will come at good use in the bank and I look forward to the cooperation.”

For further information please contact Hlédís Sigurðardóttir of Arion Bank's Communications division at hledis.sigurdardottir@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 858 3404.

This is information that Arion Bank hf. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
