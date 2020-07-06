Log in
Arion Entertainment Singapore Limited

ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED

(YYB)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arion Entertainment Singapore : Application For An Extension Of Time To Hold The Company's Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2020

07/06/2020 | 05:29am EDT

News

Application For An Extension Of Time To Hold The Company's Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2020

Announcement Title Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 6, 2020 17:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MAR 2020
Announcement Reference SG200706OTHRT3FX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Kai Man
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 135,625 bytes)

Disclaimer

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 09:28:07 UTC
