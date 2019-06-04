Arista : Enables Cloud Area Networking on Microsoft Azure

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced a next-generation hybrid
cloud architecture for the enterprise. This new offering leverages the Microsoft
Azure global network, integrates Arista
EOS® with Azure and Azure Stack, focusing on the delivery
of a seamless hybrid computing experience for organizations of any size.
Hybrid computing requires a fundamentally different approach than
stand-alone public cloud by extending the reach of the pre-existing
globally connected enterprise infrastructure into the cloud with
consistent policies, controls, and identity. Extending the proven Azure
management framework to encompass the broad reach and variety of
distributed systems resident within today’s enterprise delivers
innovations in: seamless multi-cloud connectivity, accelerated
deployment flexibility, centralization of user connectivity and
identity, and consistent management and monitoring of the global
end-user experience.
“Hybrid computing, the linking public to private clouds, and connecting
the broadest set of resources to deliver amazing end-user experiences is
the most network-centric computing architecture,” states Douglas
Gourlay, vice president and general manager, Cloud Networking Software
for Arista Networks. “Building on Microsoft Azure, we ensure a reliable
and consistent experience for users, architects, and the operators of
these critical systems.”
Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president of Azure Networking, Microsoft,
said, “The evolution from large central enterprise datacenters to a
hybrid environment is changing the IT landscape. That’s why at
Microsoft, we designed Azure to be hybrid from the beginning. Our
differentiated offerings like Azure Stack, to consistently build and run
hybrid applications across cloud boundaries, and Azure Virtual WAN,
which provides a simple, unified global connectivity and security
platform, deliver the ultimate consistent cloud experience to customers.
We’re pleased Arista selected Azure to help businesses realize the
benefits that hybrid can deliver.”
Cloud Area Networking - The Hybrid Enterprise Architecture
The Cloud Area Networking architecture is a multi-phase evolution from
today’s compute and network best practices aligning both a revolutionary
vision and evolutionary process that brings consistent capabilities to
the enterprise that will progressively enable:
-
Deployment and runtime workload portability with consistent policy,
identity, and controls enabling any workload to be freely placed in
the location that best suits the business requirements
-
Consistent workload, device, and user identity across the Enterprise
-
Application and user observability and telemetry to rapidly identify
and resolve issues
-
Full user and application state history enabling supervised learning
models and AI/ML processing to uncover issues and risks before they
affect the Enterprise
-
A global connectivity model from the user and edge to the datacenter,
cloud, and AI/ML pipeline
-
Autonomic operations to include elastic scaling of networking
resources in the hybrid cloud
-
Cloud-based management and transactional model enabling an
increasingly consistent operating model across all Enterprise
computing and application assets
Introducing Key Hybrid Computing Capabilities
The following capabilities illustrate some of the innovation and
integration being delivered by Arista in support of the enterprise
hybrid computing operating model:
Arista EOS software enables seamless connectivity with elastic workload
scaling across regions, accounts, and availability zones for the
broadest array of workload, application, service, and data types. With
support and proven solutions for Azure Virtual Machines, Azure Virtual
Networks, container infrastructure, Azure Web Functions, and trusted
connectivity to the existing enterprise infrastructure Arista EOS is a
key enabler of a seamless connectivity model for the hybrid enterprise.
Enabling a consistent and reliable location-independent end-user
experience is a key tenet of enabling a transformational hybrid
enterprise. Arista is working to integrate Arista EOS with Microsoft
Azure Virtual WAN to deliver a software-defined wide area networking
capability for IoT devices and end-users in the branch and remote
offices that is fully managed and provisioned through the Azure
Management Portal.
Deploying resources in a hybrid environment requires high levels of
visibility and observability to not only troubleshoot issues but to
allow applications to intelligently decide the best place to place a
workload. CloudTracer, EOS and CloudVision®
are able to monitor the health of the underlying network
infrastructure and provide historical analysis. Through CloudVision,
this data can be exported directly into Azure Monitor, as well. The
combined monitoring capabilities of Azure Monitor and Arista CloudVision
bring the information to the operator in the place most convenient to
them, enabling teams of DevOps, NetOps, SecOps, and CloudOps to work
together with consistent data views.
Upcoming Event
Arista is hosting a live streaming event featuring Microsoft CEO, Satya
Nadella and Arista CEO, Jayshree Ullal on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 from
08:00 AM - 08:40 AM (PDT) / 11:00 AM - 11:40 AM (EDT) - register for
this event HERE.
