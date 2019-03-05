Arista : Introduces Enhanced Ultra-low Latency, High-precision Network Application Platforms

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the Arista 7130L
Series, the next generation ultra-low latency, high-precision
network application platform, with deterministic 5 nanosecond switching
and virtually undetectable jitter. The 7130L Series consolidates FPGA
(field-programmable gate array) based network applications, notably MetaMux,
which enables lower latency data aggregation and is ideal for connecting
electronic trading platforms directly to exchanges and MetaWatch
for tapping and aggregating time-stamped packets for data analysis or
compliance.
This is the first platform Arista is launching based on the Metamako
acquisition, announced in September 2018. In addition to running
Arista’s own suite of network apps, Arista development kits and IP Cores
enable customers to rapidly develop and deploy their own
high-performance network applications on the 7130L Series leveraging the
latest in FPGA technology from the Xilinx UltraScale+™ family.
“We are delighted to introduce our latest FPGA-based 7130 Series,” said
Martin Hull, Associate Vice President, Systems Engineering and
Platforms. “These products combine ultra-low latency switching with the
latest generation of highly programmable FPGAs and proven Arista network
applications to address the demand for increased configurability in the
network while delivering the lowest possible latencies.”
Along with market-leading FPGA functionality the L Series combines rich
Layer 1+ network functions on the same device, to reduce complexity and
cost, including signal regeneration, port mirroring and media conversion.
Leveraging FPGA Technology for Demanding Network Applications
The 7130L Series platform is optimized for a range of Arista network
applications including MetaMux and MetaWatch. MetaMux has gained a
performance boost with the launch of the 7130L Series. MetaMux can now
perform data aggregation in a market-leading average of 39 nanoseconds.
It provides a flexible range of easy to configure multiplexer (mux)
modes from 48:1 down to multiple 4:1 instances. The MetaWatch
application now provides timestamping at sub-nanosecond accuracy. This
granularity enhances capture, in-depth monitoring, and network analytics
for the most demanding applications.
Enabling Custom Applications
The Arista 7130L Series makes custom applications easy to deploy. Arista
development toolkits enable complete and unrestricted access to the
facilities in the FPGAs. Arista provides built-in application frameworks
allowing developers to wrap applications into simple packages
streamlining operational processes. Arista MOS provides system
monitoring, FPGA image management, and other critical resources to allow
developers to concentrate on their core application value.
Key features of the 7130L Series include:
-
Leveraging FPGA technology with MetaMux for electronic trading
application order entry with lower latency 39ns multiplexing
-
High accuracy timestamps on 48 ports aggregated to 32GB of
non-blocking deep buffer memory with MetaWatch simplifying
tap-aggregation infrastructure
-
Xilinx UltraScale+™ FPGAs providing 50% more interfaces, higher fabric
capacity and memory for the development and deployment of
sophisticated in-line network applications
-
Arista supported development toolkits and IP Cores for custom
application development.
Product Availability
The 7130L Series is available in five configurations. The 7130-48L and
96L contain a Xilinx Virtex® UltraScale+™ VU7P FPGA. The 7130-32LB, 48LB
and 96LB variants contain a Xilinx Virtex® UltraScale+™ VU9P FPGA. The
7130L Series devices will be available in March 2019.
Register
here for the webinar on Thursday, March 21, to learn more about
Arista’s 7130L Series including Layer 1 and FPGA technology as well as
Arista network applications for ultra-low latency and precision
timestamping.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking
for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista’s
award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility,
automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty
million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision®
and EOS®, an advanced network operating system. Committed to
open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista
products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.
ARISTA, EOS and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered
trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world.
Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their
respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.
