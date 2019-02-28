Arista Networks: Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced that Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Arista Networks as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. The ranking considered more than 30,000 employee surveys from companies across the San Francisco Bay Area. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Arista Networks took the number 27 spot on the list.

“Arista Networks is proud to be recognized by our people for creating one of the best workplaces in the Bay Area. Through the years, the Arista Way has flourished in all aspects of the organization and is embodied within our success, culture, and employees,” said Isabelle Bertin-Bailly Vice President, Global Human Resources for Arista Networks.

“Employers in the Bay Area face a competitive labor market as well as an incredible diversity of local and international talent attracted to its opportunities,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Arista Networks stand out from the crowd, intentionally growing their businesses by creating great places to work for all, driving their innovation and success through their people.”

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 30,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Bay Area. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

