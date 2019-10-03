Arista : to Announce Q3 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, October 31st

Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 after U.S. markets close on Thursday, October 31st. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on October 31st, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 287-7905 in the United States or (647) 689-4469 from international locations. The Conference ID is 7979217. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in November and December with the financial community:

Needham Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

New York, NY

Tuesday, November 12th, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Executive Conference

Manny Rivelo, Chief Customer Officer

New York, NY

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019

Ita Brennan, CFO

Las Vegas, NV

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Mark Foss, SVP Global Field Operations and Marketing

Scottsdale, AZ

Wednesday December 4th, 2019

Time: 3:30 p.m. MT/ 5:30 p.m. ET

UBS Global TMT Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

New York, NY

Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Ashwin Kohli, Group Vice President of Customer Engineering

New York, NY

Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Andreas Bechtolsheim, Founder, Chief Development Officer and Chairman

San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, December 11th, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the “Investors” section of Arista’s website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and capabilities of Arista's EOS and CloudVision software and the enablement of cost savings, risk management, performance and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

