Arista : to Showcase Cloud Networking for Healthcare in HIMSS Interoperability Showcase

Arista cloud networking solutions enable agile campus and datacenter for digital healthcare initiatives

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will be the network infrastructure provider in the HIMSS19 TeleHealth Interoperability Showcase™ School Telehealth Demonstration which addresses network continuity, telemedicine, EHR and SMART on FHIR applications. The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase highlights innovative solutions that enable healthcare providers to deliver affordable, accessible, higher quality care. HIMSS19 Interoperability Showcase TeleHealth participants include ViTel Net, Epic, Altarum, eClinicalWorks, and the National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers (NCRTC), and others.

“Healthcare providers today require reliable, scalable and secure wired and wireless network infrastructure to support their AI, IoT and Big Data initiatives,” said Ed Chapman, Vice President of Business Development for Arista. “Arista’s award-winning software driven cloud networking solutions enable healthcare CIOs to deploy modern Spine Leaf and Spline networks similar to cloud titans, large enterprise companies and service providers, to maximize positive patient outcomes.”

“HIMSS is pleased to welcome Arista as a participant of the HIMSS19 Interoperability Showcase,” said Christel Anderson, Senior Director, Interoperability issues at HIMSS. “Arista will be a key partner in demonstrating the key infrastructure required for interoperable telehealth technologies.”

Arista booth demonstrations at HIMSS include:

Arista Cognitive WiFi™ for Healthcare

Arista Macro Segmentation Services (MSS™) for Securing Hospital Data Centers

Arista Any Cloud for Enabling Hybrid Cloud Healthcare

Arista CloudVision®Automation for Healthcare

CloudVision, Cognitive WiFI, MSS and Any Cloud deliver the reliability and security needed to make the network an IT asset in simplifying the growing list of healthcare use cases and IT requirements. Arista’s innovative Architecture, Automation and Analytics deliver Agility for Any Cloud reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and freeing up healthcare IT resources for digital initiatives. Read the Arista Advantage white paper.

Read an Arista blog post by President and CEO Jayshree Ullal on the Modern Healthcare Enterprise Network.

To learn more about transforming your network visit Arista at HIMSS in booth 467 or at the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase in booth 9100, Hall F.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, and Cognitive WiFi are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of Arista's CloudVision and Cognitive WiFi including the reduction of operational costs, increased network reliability, visibility and performance and greater scalability. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products including those for the WiFi and Campus markets; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005257/en/