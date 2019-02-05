Arista : to Showcase Cloud Networking for Healthcare in HIMSS Interoperability Showcase

Arista cloud networking solutions enable agile campus and datacenter for
digital healthcare initiatives
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will be the network infrastructure provider
in the HIMSS19 TeleHealth Interoperability Showcase™ School Telehealth
Demonstration which addresses network
continuity, telemedicine, EHR and SMART on FHIR applications. The
HIMSS Interoperability Showcase highlights innovative solutions that
enable healthcare providers to deliver affordable, accessible, higher
quality care. HIMSS19 Interoperability Showcase TeleHealth participants
include ViTel Net, Epic, Altarum, eClinicalWorks, and the National
Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers (NCRTC), and others.
“Healthcare providers today require reliable, scalable and secure wired
and wireless network infrastructure to support their AI, IoT and Big
Data initiatives,” said Ed Chapman, Vice President of Business
Development for Arista. “Arista’s award-winning software driven cloud
networking solutions enable healthcare CIOs to deploy modern Spine
Leaf and Spline networks similar to cloud titans, large enterprise
companies and service providers, to maximize positive patient outcomes.”
“HIMSS is pleased to welcome Arista as a participant of the HIMSS19
Interoperability Showcase,” said Christel Anderson, Senior Director,
Interoperability issues at HIMSS. “Arista will be a key partner in
demonstrating the key infrastructure required for interoperable
telehealth technologies.”
Arista booth demonstrations at HIMSS include:
CloudVision, Cognitive WiFI, MSS and Any Cloud deliver the reliability
and security needed to make the network an IT asset in simplifying the
growing list of healthcare use cases and IT requirements. Arista’s
innovative Architecture, Automation and Analytics deliver Agility for
Any Cloud reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and freeing up
healthcare IT resources for digital initiatives. Read the Arista
Advantage white paper.
Read an Arista blog post by President and CEO Jayshree Ullal on the Modern
Healthcare Enterprise Network.
To learn more about transforming your network visit Arista at HIMSS in
booth 467 or at the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase in booth 9100, Hall
F.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking
for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista’s
award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility,
automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty
million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an
advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across
private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are
supported worldwide directly and through partners.
ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, and Cognitive WiFi are among the registered
and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions
around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks
of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be
found at www.arista.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but
not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of Arista's
CloudVision and Cognitive WiFi including the reduction of operational
costs, increased network reliability, visibility and performance and
greater scalability. All statements other than statements of historical
fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from
those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited
operating history and experience with developing and releasing new
products including those for the WiFi and Campus markets; product,
support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in
technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as
other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's
website at www.arista.com
and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances
that exist after the date on which they were made.
