Arista : Extends Hybrid Cloud Networking Solution for Microsoft Azure Stack

Microsoft Ignite 2018, Booth 213--Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
today announced that the Arista Any Cloud™ software platform is now
supported in Microsoft Azure Stack. At the core of the Arista Any Cloud
platform is the Arista
vEOS® Router that, when combined with Arista CloudVision®
software, provides consistent and secure networking operations and
telemetry across multiple public and private cloud environments and is
designed to simplify integration and management of hybrid clouds for
enterprise customers.
“Arista has had a long-standing relationship with Microsoft. The
combination of Arista EOS with both Azure and Azure stack brings the
best of secure connectivity and cloud principles to top enterprises
around the world,” said Jeff Raymond, Vice President EOS Software and
Services for Arista Networks."
Natalia Mackevicius, Director, Azure Stack, Microsoft Corp. said, “As
Microsoft expands the footprint of Microsoft Azure, we are pleased to
have Arista Networks join us as an ISV partner with cloud networking
platforms now available for Azure Stack in the Azure Marketplace. Since
2010, Arista and Microsoft have collaborated to bring our mutual clients
the benefits of Azure and Azure Stack in cloud networking environments.”
Arista Support for Azure Stack
The Arista vEOS Router is a virtual network appliance empowering
customers to share the same connectivity platform, running identically
in both Azure Public Cloud and on premises Azure Stack as well as other
major cloud platforms. This approach provides a consistent and familiar
operational experience via its industry-standard Command Line Interface
(CLI), open APIs, value added-extensions, cloud-grade routing,
telemetry, and orchestration tools in both on-premises and public cloud
locations as well as across multiple clouds. Arista vEOS Router provides
improved scaling and visibility for enterprise customers adopting hybrid
cloud deployment architectures with a single-image routing stack.
By providing a single binary image across public and private clouds,
Arista vEOS Router makes it easy to manage, troubleshoot and configure
network connectivity across the cloud with centralized policy,
provisioning and monitoring. Further, it becomes cost-effective to
deploy a proven scalable leaf and spine topology within the public cloud
with high availability and routing scale to hundreds of thousands of
end-points.
For customers that already have an Azure public cloud subscription, the
vEOS Router can now be easily added to their Azure Stack environments by
simply syndicating a vEOS Router image to their Azure Stack platforms
via the Azure Marketplace. Each instance of vEOS Router supports a full
range of EOS
features.
Arista Any Cloud Platform Continues to Expand
The Arista Any Cloud platform is designed to support any public or
hybrid cloud environment, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), the
Microsoft Azure public cloud platform, Microsoft Azure Stack, Google
Cloud Platform and other public clouds. It is based on Arista EOS®
(Extensible Operating System), which provides the core of all Arista
cloud networking solutions for next-generation datacenters and cloud
networks.
With the Arista Any Cloud platform, enterprise customers can now deploy
a reliable and secure multi-cloud experience with a common cloud
networking design approach across all of the places in the cloud. This
enables IT organizations to harness dispersed cloud resources anywhere
for better availability of services and applications across any cloud,
any workload and any location. Support in each cloud provider
environment is coupled with validation and registration of these
solutions in the cloud marketplace infrastructure provided by each cloud
provider, thus making deployment simple for the enterprise customer.
Availability
Arista vEOS Router includes Arista A-Care support and is sold as a
monthly subscription. vEOS Router is available now in the Microsoft
Azure Marketplace for Azure Public Cloud and Azure Stack. The complete
Any Cloud platform, including CloudVision and vEOS Router is available
for most common hypervisors (Linux KVM and VMware ESXi) and for public
cloud platforms including Azure, AWS, GCP and other clouds. Contact
Arista for purchasing information.
We’re proud to sponsor this year’s Microsoft
Ignite, September 24-28, in Orlando, Florida. Join us as we
celebrate one of the biggest events in tech. Arista will be
demonstrating its hybrid cloud capabilities in booth number 213.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005244/en/