Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Aristocrat Leisure Limited    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aristocrat Leisure : 1st Half Statutory Profit Surges on Tax Benefit, But Dividend Suspended

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australia-based slots manufacturer Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. said statutory net profit in the fiscal first half rose sharply due to the recognition of a deferred tax asset, but it suspended its dividend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said statutory net profit rose 277% to 1.3 billion Australian dollars (US$860 million) in the six months through March, including the tax benefit valued at A$1 billion tied to structural changes at the company.

But a measure of normalized net profit, which strips out one-time items including the tax benefit, fell 13% to A$368 million. Operating revenue rose by 7% to about A$2.2 billion, reflecting a 6% decline in land-based revenue but a 19% increase in digital revenue.

The company said the suspension of its dividend enhances its liquidity position and balance sheet amid economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Casinos worldwide have been closed to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Aristocrat didn't offer any specific guidance for the rest of the fiscal year.

"In land-based, we will execute our ambitious plans to partner and grow with our customers as conditions improve," said Chief Executive Trevor Croker. "And in digital, we will accelerate execution of our portfolio-based growth strategy as we further mature and scale the organization."

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
05:38pARISTOCRAT LEISURE : 1st Half Statutory Profit Surges on Tax Benefit, But Divide..
DJ
05/18ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
04/26Aristocrat Suspends Interim Dividend, Furloughs Staff
DJ
03/17ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Withdraws Guidance as Customers Close Venues
DJ
03/15ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Digital A Trump Card For Aristocrat Leisure
AQ
2019BOYD GAMING : Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino Player Scores More Than $45,000 on Aristoc..
AQ
2019BOYD GAMING : Sam's Town Hotel and Casino Guest Hits More Than $600,000 Jackpot ..
AQ
2019ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Croker
PU
2019ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Remains On Winning Streak
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 4 058 M
EBIT 2020 877 M
Net income 2020 621 M
Debt 2020 1 725 M
Yield 2020 0,59%
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,92x
Capitalization 17 458 M
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,14 AUD
Last Close Price 27,34 AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Trevor J. Croker Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Neil Gregory Chatfield Chairman
Julie Cameron-Doe Chief Financial Officer
James Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Stephen W. Morro Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-18.80%11 230
SANDS CHINA LTD.-24.85%32 404
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-5.92%29 670
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC10.07%18 568
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB88.01%9 940
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-23.96%9 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group