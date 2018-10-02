Aristocrat Leisure : Announces Board Chair Succession

DR IAN BLACKBURNE TO RETIRE FROM ARISTOCRAT BOARD AND

BE SUCCEEDED AS CHAIRMAN BY MR NEIL CHATFIELD

Sydney, 2 October 2018

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (Aristocrat) today announced that Dr. Ian Blackburne will step down as Chairman at Aristocrat's Annual General Meeting on 21 February 2019. As part of the Aristocrat Board's ongoing renewal and succession process, it has appointed

current Non-Executive Director, Mr. Neil Chatfield, as Chairman to succeed Dr. Blackburne following the Annual General Meeting on 21 February 2019.

Dr. Blackburne has been a member of the Aristocrat Board since 2009, and has served as Chairman since September 2010.

Dr. Blackburne said: "It has been a great privilege to have worked with an exceptional

Board and many high quality executives during almost ten years at Aristocrat. By every measure, the company has transformed over that period, and I am very gratified that it is now widely considered to be a global leader in land-based gaming and an emerging leader within the dynamic and fast growing social digital industry.

"I particularly want to thank my Board colleagues for their commitment and hard work, which has delivered great value to the business, and to me personally, in my role as Chairman.

"I am also delighted to have an individual of Neil's calibre succeed me as Chairman. Neil's depth of experience across some of Australia's most successful and dynamic growth

companies will be extremely valuable to the Board and broader organisation going forward" Dr. Blackburne concluded.

The Board of Aristocrat warmly thanked Dr. Blackburne for his significant contribution to Aristocrat through a transformational turnaround and growth period over the past decade. The Board also congratulated Mr. Neil Chatfield on his appointment as Chairman to succeed Dr. Blackburne following the Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Chatfield was nominated for appointment to the Aristocrat Board on 12 December 2017 and was formally appointed after receiving the necessary regulatory pre-approvals on 7 February 2018.

In addition to his role at Aristocrat, Mr. Chatfield is the Non-Executive Chairman of Costa Group Ltd, and a Non-Executive Director of Transurban Group Ltd. He is the outgoing non-Executive Chairman of Seek Ltd and has previously been chair of Virgin Australia Ltd, and a Non-Executive Director of both Recall Holdings Ltd and Iron Mountain Inc. From 1997 to 2008, Mr. Chatfield served as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Toll Holdings Ltd. He has over 40 years' experience in global business, with particular expertise

in using innovation and technology to drive long-term and sustainable growth.

Mr. Chatfield said "I am honoured to be endorsed by my colleagues and appointed to succeed Ian as Chairman of the Aristocrat Board. I look forward to working closely with my fellow Directors, and the management team, to ensure we continue to unlock Aristocrat's exciting growth opportunities across both land-based and Digital markets globally" Mr. Chatfield said.

