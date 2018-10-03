Aristocrat Leisure : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Croker

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Aristocrat Leisure Limited ("ALL") ABN 44 002 818 368

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director TREVOR JOHN CROKER Date of last notice 15 JANUARY 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Not applicable Date of change a) 28 SEPTEMBER 2018

b) 2 OCTOBER 2018

c) 2 OCTOBER 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1. ALL fully paid ordinary shares - 255,756 ALL fully paid ordinary shares 2. LTI Performance Share Rights (PSRs) over ALL fully paid ordinary shares (vesting remains subject to performance testing) - 42,624 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2018 - 62,838 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2019 3. Deferred STI PSRs over ALL fully paid ordinary shares (time vesting to be satisfied by on-market purchase) - 10,368 PSRs which may vest 1 October 2018 - 10,073 PSRs which may vest 1 October 2018 - 10,072 PSRs which may vest 1 October 2019 Class a) LTI Performance Share Rights

b) Deferred STI PSRs

c) Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired a) 136,383 LTI Performance Share Rights

c) 20,441 Fully paid ordinary shares Number disposed b) 20,441 Deferred STI PSRs Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation a) b) c)Nil Nil Nil No. of securities held after change 1. ALL fully paid ordinary shares - 276,197 ALL fully paid ordinary shares 2. LTI Performance Share Rights (PSRs) over ALL fully paid ordinary shares (vesting remains subject to performance testing) - 42,624 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2018 - 62,838 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2019 - 136,383 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2020 3. Deferred STI PSRs over ALL fully paid ordinary shares (time vesting to be satisfied by on-market purchase) - 10,072 PSRs which may vest 1 October 2019 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back a) Issue of 136,383 LTI Performance Share Rights as approved by shareholders at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

b) Vesting of 20,441 Deferred STI PSRs.

c) Issue of 20,441 ALL fully paid ordinary shares following the vesting of 20,441 Deferred STI PSRs.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Not applicable Nature of interest Not applicable Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Not applicable Date of change Not applicable No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Not applicable Interest acquired Not applicable Interest disposed Not applicable

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Not applicable Interest after change Not applicable Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

