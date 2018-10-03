Aristocrat Leisure : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Croker

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Aristocrat Leisure Limited ("ALL")
ABN
44 002 818 368
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
TREVOR JOHN CROKER
Date of last notice
15 JANUARY 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Not applicable
Date of change
-
a) 28 SEPTEMBER 2018
-
b) 2 OCTOBER 2018
-
c) 2 OCTOBER 2018
No. of securities held prior to change
|
1. ALL fully paid ordinary shares
- 255,756 ALL fully paid ordinary shares
2. LTI Performance Share Rights (PSRs) over ALL fully paid ordinary shares (vesting remains subject to performance testing)
- 42,624 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2018 - 62,838 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2019
3. Deferred STI PSRs over ALL fully paid ordinary shares
(time vesting to be satisfied by on-market purchase)
- 10,368 PSRs which may vest 1 October 2018
- 10,073 PSRs which may vest 1 October 2018
- 10,072 PSRs which may vest 1 October 2019
Class
Number acquired
-
a) 136,383 LTI Performance Share Rights
-
c) 20,441 Fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
|
b)
20,441 Deferred STI PSRs
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
a) b) c)Nil Nil Nil
No. of securities held after change
|
1. ALL fully paid ordinary shares
- 276,197 ALL fully paid ordinary shares
2. LTI Performance Share Rights (PSRs) over ALL fully paid ordinary shares (vesting remains subject to performance testing)
- 42,624 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2018
- 62,838 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2019
- 136,383 PSRs which may vest after 30 Sept 2020 3. Deferred STI PSRs over ALL fully paid ordinary shares
(time vesting to be satisfied by on-market purchase) - 10,072 PSRs which may vest 1 October 2019
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
-
a) Issue of 136,383 LTI Performance Share Rights as approved by shareholders at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.
-
b) Vesting of 20,441 Deferred STI PSRs.
-
c) Issue of 20,441 ALL fully paid ordinary shares following the vesting of 20,441 Deferred STI PSRs.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
|
|
Not applicable
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Not applicable
Interest acquired
Not applicable
|
|
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Not applicable
Interest after change
Not applicable
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
Not applicable
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Not applicable
