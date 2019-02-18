Aristocrat Leisure : LAWSUIT FILED IN THE U.S.

LAWSUIT FILED IN THE U.S.

Sydney, 19 February 2019

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (Aristocrat) understands that on 11 February 2019 (US) an individual named Manasa Thimmegowda (the Plaintiff) filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington seeking redress against Big Fish Games, Inc., Aristocrat Technologies Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Limited and Churchill Downs Incorporated.

None of the Aristocrat parties nor Big Fish have been served with the complaint for the lawsuit, however Aristocrat understands that the Plaintiff alleges that certain games Big Fish Games offers for play are games of chance that are prohibited by Washington law.

Aristocrat intends to vigorously defend the action.

