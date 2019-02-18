Log in
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
Aristocrat Leisure : LAWSUIT FILED IN THE U.S.

02/18/2019 | 05:28pm EST

LAWSUIT FILED IN THE U.S.

Sydney, 19 February 2019

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (Aristocrat) understands that on 11 February 2019 (US) an individual named Manasa Thimmegowda (the Plaintiff) filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington seeking redress against Big Fish Games, Inc., Aristocrat Technologies Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Limited and Churchill Downs Incorporated.

None of the Aristocrat parties nor Big Fish have been served with the complaint for the lawsuit, however Aristocrat understands that the Plaintiff alleges that certain games Big Fish Games offers for play are games of chance that are prohibited by Washington law.

Aristocrat intends to vigorously defend the action.

Further Information:

Investors:Rohan Gallagher +61 (0) 421 051 416

Media:

Natalie Toohey +61 (0) 409 239 459

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) is a leading gaming provider and games publisher, with more than 6,000 employees located in offices around the world. Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games. The Company's land-based products are approved for use in more than 300 licensed jurisdictions and are available in over 90 countries. For further information visit the Group's website at www.aristocrat.com.

Disclaimer

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:27:00 UTC
