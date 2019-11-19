Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Aristocrat Leisure Limited    ALL   AU000000ALL7

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aristocrat Leisure : Lifts Dividend With Jump in Profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:43pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Slot and gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (ALL.AU) hiked its final dividend after logging a jump in net profit that was driven by sales growth in operations in the Americas and its digital business.

Net profit rose 29% to 698.8 million Australian dollars (US$475.9 million) in the 12 months through September from A$542.6 million the year before, on the back of a 25% lift in revenue to A$4.4 billion from A$3.51 billion, the Australian company said Wednesday.

Aristocrat, which operates in about 80 countries but generates the bulk of its sales in the Americas, said it would pay a dividend of A$0.34 a share for the second half for a full-year payout of A$0.56, up 22% on last year.

The Americas, Australia and New Zealand and digital businesses each logged growth over the year thanks to increased investment in product portfolios, Aristocrat said, adding its performance was supported by currency and tax benefits.

The company, which launched in 1953 and began expanding beyond Australia in the 1960s, in October unveiled a new slot game based on the romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" and before that a new game for one of its gaming cabinets based on a license for "Star Trek: the Next Generation."

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED -0.53% 31.8 End-of-day quote.43.64%
SHARE PLC 0.83% 30.5 Delayed Quote.32.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
05:43pARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Lifts Dividend With Jump in Profit
DJ
11/15ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED : annual earnings release
10/15ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Main Street Station Visitor from Hawai'i Hits $930,000 Jack..
AQ
10/10BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - News & Media l BoydGaming.com
AQ
05/29ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/23ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Bright Outlook As Aristocrat Leisure Performs
AQ
05/20ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/28THE WRAP : Health Insurers, RBA & Super
AQ
02/26ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Final Director's Interest Notice - Dr ID Blackburne
PU
02/20ARISTOCRAT LEISURE : Results of 2019 AGM
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 4 395 M
EBIT 2019 1 227 M
Net income 2019 742 M
Debt 2019 2 079 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,09x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 20 306 M
Chart ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,36  AUD
Last Close Price 31,80  AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Trevor J. Croker Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Neil Gregory Chatfield Chairman
Julie Cameron-Doe Chief Financial Officer
James Alvarez Chief Information Officer
Stephen W. Morro Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED43.64%13 921
SANDS CHINA LTD.11.45%39 729
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED5.72%29 174
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-0.58%11 366
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED26.33%10 238
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION92.12%8 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group