Aristocrat Leisure : Results of 2019 AGM

Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Summary
At the Annual General Meeting of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (Aristocrat) on 21 February 2019, the following business included in the Notice of Meeting was carried by the requisite majority:
Reports and Accounts
The reports of the directors and the auditor and the financial reports of Aristocrat for the financial year ended 30 September 2018 were received and considered.
Resolution 1-Re-election of Director-Mr SW MorroMr SW Morro was re-elected as a Director of Aristocrat. The resolution was decided by poll.
Resolution 2-Re-election of Director-Mrs AM TanseyMrs AM Tansey was re-elected as a Director of Aristocrat. The resolution was decided by poll.
Resolution 3-Approval for the grant of Performance Share Rights to the
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director under the Long Term Incentive Plan
Approval was given for the grant of a maximum of 116,390 Performance Share Rights pursuant to Aristocrat'sLong Term Incentive Program to Mr Trevor Croker, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, in the manner set out in the Explanatory Statement.
The resolution was decided by poll.
Yours sincerely
RH Bell
Corporate General Counsel and Company Secretary Aristocrat Leisure Limited
Attachments:Breakdown of proxy votes required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
Aristocrat Leisure Limited Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 21 February 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
Resolution
Result
Resolution
Resolution
Type
For
Against
Proxy's Discretion
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried / Not Carried
1. Re-election of Director - Mr SW Morro
Ordinary
418,903,480 97.06%
12,292,716 2.85%
410,713 0.10%
121,489
419,957,222 97.16%
12,296,423 2.84%
121,489
Carried
2. Re-election of Director - Mrs AM Tansey
Ordinary
412,123,664 95.48%
19,078,869 4.42%
411,663 0.10%
114,202
413,174,786 95.59%
19,082,576 4.41%
117,772
Carried
3. Approval for the grant of Performance Share Rights to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director under the Long-Term Incentive Program
Ordinary
315,330,499 73.40%
113,865,911 26.51%
384,644 0.09%
2,147,344
315,802,089 73.46%
114,081,145 26.54%
2,153,589
Carried
4. Remuneration Report
Ordinary
394,522,729 91.88%
34,462,346 8.03%
392,581 0.09%
2,350,742
395,007,450 91.93%
34,664,571 8.07%
2,361,787
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 04:00:06 UTC