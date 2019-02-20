Aristocrat Leisure : Results of 2019 AGM

21 February 2019

Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Summary

At the Annual General Meeting of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (Aristocrat) on 21 February 2019, the following business included in the Notice of Meeting was carried by the requisite majority:

Reports and Accounts

The reports of the directors and the auditor and the financial reports of Aristocrat for the financial year ended 30 September 2018 were received and considered.

Resolution 1 - Re-election of Director - Mr SW Morro Mr SW Morro was re-elected as a Director of Aristocrat. The resolution was decided by poll.

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Mrs AM Tansey Mrs AM Tansey was re-elected as a Director of Aristocrat. The resolution was decided by poll.

Resolution 3 - Approval for the grant of Performance Share Rights to the

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director under the Long Term Incentive Plan

Approval was given for the grant of a maximum of 116,390 Performance Share Rights pursuant to Aristocrat's Long Term Incentive Program to Mr Trevor Croker, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, in the manner set out in the Explanatory Statement.

The resolution was decided by poll.

Yours sincerely

RH Bell

Corporate General Counsel and Company Secretary Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Attachments:Breakdown of proxy votes required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 21 February 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1. Re-election of Director - Mr SW Morro Ordinary 418,903,480 97.06% 12,292,716 2.85% 410,713 0.10% 121,489 419,957,222 97.16% 12,296,423 2.84% 121,489 Carried 2. Re-election of Director - Mrs AM Tansey Ordinary 412,123,664 95.48% 19,078,869 4.42% 411,663 0.10% 114,202 413,174,786 95.59% 19,082,576 4.41% 117,772 Carried 3. Approval for the grant of Performance Share Rights to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director under the Long-Term Incentive Program Ordinary 315,330,499 73.40% 113,865,911 26.51% 384,644 0.09% 2,147,344 315,802,089 73.46% 114,081,145 26.54% 2,153,589 Carried 4. Remuneration Report Ordinary 394,522,729 91.88% 34,462,346 8.03% 392,581 0.09% 2,350,742 395,007,450 91.93% 34,664,571 8.07% 2,361,787 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.