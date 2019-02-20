Log in
Aristocrat Leisure : Results of 2019 AGM

02/20/2019 | 11:01pm EST

21 February 2019

Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Summary

At the Annual General Meeting of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (Aristocrat) on 21 February 2019, the following business included in the Notice of Meeting was carried by the requisite majority:

Reports and Accounts

The reports of the directors and the auditor and the financial reports of Aristocrat for the financial year ended 30 September 2018 were received and considered.

Resolution 1 - Re-election of Director - Mr SW Morro Mr SW Morro was re-elected as a Director of Aristocrat. The resolution was decided by poll.

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Mrs AM Tansey Mrs AM Tansey was re-elected as a Director of Aristocrat. The resolution was decided by poll.

Resolution 3 - Approval for the grant of Performance Share Rights to the

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director under the Long Term Incentive Plan

Approval was given for the grant of a maximum of 116,390 Performance Share Rights pursuant to Aristocrat's Long Term Incentive Program to Mr Trevor Croker, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, in the manner set out in the Explanatory Statement.

The resolution was decided by poll.

Yours sincerely

RH Bell

Corporate General Counsel and Company Secretary Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Attachments:Breakdown of proxy votes required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 21 February 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not Carried

1. Re-election of Director - Mr SW Morro

Ordinary

418,903,480 97.06%

12,292,716 2.85%

410,713 0.10%

121,489

419,957,222 97.16%

12,296,423 2.84%

121,489

Carried

2. Re-election of Director - Mrs AM Tansey

Ordinary

412,123,664 95.48%

19,078,869 4.42%

411,663 0.10%

114,202

413,174,786 95.59%

19,082,576 4.41%

117,772

Carried

3. Approval for the grant of Performance Share Rights to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director under the Long-Term Incentive Program

Ordinary

315,330,499 73.40%

113,865,911 26.51%

384,644 0.09%

2,147,344

315,802,089 73.46%

114,081,145 26.54%

2,153,589

Carried

4. Remuneration Report

Ordinary

394,522,729 91.88%

34,462,346 8.03%

392,581 0.09%

2,350,742

395,007,450 91.93%

34,664,571 8.07%

2,361,787

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 04:00:06 UTC
