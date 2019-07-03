Arix Bioscience : Issue of Ordinary Shares, TVR, PDMR Notifications

3 July 2019

Arix Bioscience plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares, Total Voting Rights and PDMR Shareholding Notifications

Issue of Ordinary Shares

Arix Bioscience plc (the 'Company') announces that it has allotted 84,249 new Ordinary Shares to certain Non-Executive Directors, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy and the compensation agreed at their appointments, as follows:

Name of Non-Executive Director Number of shares allotted Art Pappas 47,619 Mark Breuer 36,630

Application has been made for 84,249 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares and it is expected that admission of these new Ordinary Shares will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 4 July 2019.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of 84,249 shares the Company will have a total of 135,551,850 ordinary shares of £0.00001 each in issue and a total number of voting rights in the Company of 135,551,850. The above figure of 135,551,850 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PDMR Notification

The Trustee of the Arix Bioscience plc Employee Benefit Trust has notified the Company that it has delivered 241,545 shares to Jonathan Peacock, Chairman, following the vesting of conditional share awards issued under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan.

PDMR Dealing Notifications

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Art Pappas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.3650 47,619 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 02 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Breuer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.3650 36,630 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 02 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Peacock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chairman b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Vest of nil-cost Conditional share award under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 241,545 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 02 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information:

Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -