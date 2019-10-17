Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arix Bioscience plc    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arix Bioscience : Pharmaxis receives $6.2M R&D tax incentive as it advances drug candidates into clinical development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:19am EDT
Pharmaxis receives $6.2M R&D tax incentive as it advances drug candidates into clinical development

17th October 2019

Pharmaceutical research company Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX: PXS) has received a $6.2 million R&D tax incentive in relation to the 2019 financial year. The receipt of this incentive adds to the Company's cash funds, which were $31 million at 30 June 2019.

The 2019 incentive effectively reduces Pharmaxis 2019 expenditure on research and development by more than 40%.

'The R&D tax incentive provides significant leverage to the Pharmaxis research team's development of new drugs for inflammation and fibrotic diseases. The Pharmaxis research team has taken four in‐house compounds to Phase 1 trials in just five years and in the 2019 year alone completed phase 1 trials in two LOXL2 inhibitors, commenced phase 1 trials in a systemic LOX inhibitor compound and advanced a topical LOX inhibitor through preclinical development.'

Pharmaxis CEO Gary Phillips

The R&D tax incentive is payable in cash on eligible R&D expenditure for companies with total revenue less than $20 million in the claim year.

In the 2019 financial year Pharmaxis incurred drug discovery employee expenses of $2.8 million and external expenditure of $8.9 million in advancing its new drug pipeline into and through Phase 1 clinical trials.

Disclaimer

Arix Bioscience plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 09:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
05:19aARIX BIOSCIENCE : Pharmaxis receives $6.2M R&D tax incentive as it advances drug..
PU
10/16ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Aura reports updated Phase 1b/2 clinical data for AU-011
PR
10/15ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - ]Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/03ARIX BIOSCIENCE : 2019 Capital Markets Day
PU
10/03ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - 2019 Capital Markets Day
PR
10/02ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Management change
PR
09/30ARIX BIOSCIENCE : co-leads EUR 20 million Series A investment round in STipe The..
PU
09/30ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Arix co-leads EUR 20m Series A financing in STipe
PR
09/24ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Artios Pharma appoints Tania Dimitrova as Chief Business Offic..
PU
09/18ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Amplyx unveils expanded pipeline and reports Phase 2 data from..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 0,97 M
EBIT 2019 -53,5 M
Net income 2019 -49,1 M
Finance 2019 46,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,09x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 103x
EV / Sales2020 105x
Capitalization 146 M
Chart ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Arix Bioscience plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 263,00  GBp
Last Close Price 116,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 126%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Anderson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan M. Peacock Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Lyne COO, Secretary & General Counsel
James Hedley Rawlingson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Graeme Smith Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC-30.03%188
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)24.29%37 111
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.52%36 056
HAL TRUST4.97%12 640
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 598
KINNEVIK25.22%7 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group