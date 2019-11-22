Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arix Bioscience plc    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arix Bioscience Plc : - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 04:58am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name SIR CHRISTOPHER THOMAS EVANS OBE
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name ECTOPLASM LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable) DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 22 OCTOBER 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21 NOVEMBER 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.9% 0.0% 4.9% 135,551,850
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 5.4% 0.0% 5.4%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
ORDINARY GB00BD45074 1,219,340 5,444,199 0.9% 4.0%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,663,539 4.9%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
SIR CHRISTOPHER THOMAS EVANS OBE 0.9% DIRECTLY
4.0% INDIRECTLY		 0.0% 0.9% DIRECTLY
4.0% INDIRECTLY
ABACUS TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE OF THE ECTOPLASM SETTLEMENT 4.0% INDIRECTLY 0.0% 4.0% INDIRECTLY
ECTOPLASM LIMITED 4.0% DIRECTLY 0.0% 4.0% DIRECTLY
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN
Date of completion 21 NOVEMBER 2019

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
04:58aARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/21ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Harpoon Therapeutics and AbbVie Announce Licensing and Option ..
PU
11/21ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Harpoon and AbbVie announce licensing and option deal
PR
11/07ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Autolus reports Q3 2019 financial results
PR
11/07ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Change of Broker
PR
11/06ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Autolus to present new data at the ASH Annual Meeting
PR
11/06ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Artios expands DNA damage response pipeline with new asset
PU
11/06ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Artios expands DDR pipeline with new asset
PR
11/05ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Autolus Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on AUT06NG at..
PU
10/17ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group