Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arix Bioscience plc    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arix Bioscience Plc : - Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Announcement of format of 2020 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, 12 May 2020: Arix Bioscience plc (“Arix” or the ”Company”) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at the Company's offices at 20 Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6EQ from 2:00pm on Thursday 4 June 2020.

Notice of the AGM and the Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders on 7 May 2020. In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

In accordance with UK Government instructions issued on 23 March 2020, it is regretted that shareholders must not attend the AGM in person but are encouraged to submit their vote by proxy by  2.00pm BST on Tuesday 2 June 2020. Details of the procedure for doing so are set out in the Notice of Meeting which has been posted to shareholders and is available on the Company’s website.

The Directors believe that the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, and unanimously recommend that that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed resolutions.

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7290 1072
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 

Robert Lyne, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7290 1055
robert@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir
+44 (0)20 3950 9144
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

www.arixbioscience.com


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
02:01aARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR
05/05PHARMAXIS : Chiesi Files Resubmission To Address FDA Bronchitol(Mannitol) Inhala..
PU
05/05ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Pharmaxis Appoints Dr Neil Graham as Director
PU
04/28ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Pharmaxis announces new data in myelofibrosis
PR
04/27ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Harpoon doses first patient in multiple myeloma trial
PR
04/17ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/16ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Autolus announces FDA acceptance of IND application
PR
04/06ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Changes to Board of Directors and executive leadership
PR
03/16ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/12ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Imara prices Nasdaq IPO
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group