Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arix Bioscience PLC    ARIX   GB00BD045071

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

(ARIX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/19 11:35:04 am
111.5 GBp   --.--%
02:27aARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Notice of Results
PR
08/08ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Autolus reports Q2 2019 financial results
PR
07/08ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arix Bioscience Plc : - Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Results

LONDON, 20 August 2019: Arix Bioscience plc (“Arix”, LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, on Wednesday, 28 August 2019.

A presentation and webcast for analysts will be held on the day of results at 12:30pm BST at the Devonshire Club, 5 Devonshire Square, London, EC2M 4YD. Details of the webcast will be available on request. The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available on the Company's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/results-centre

ENDS

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7290 1072
charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur
T: +44 (0) 203 950 9144
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

For further information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
02:27aARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Notice of Results
PR
08/08ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Autolus reports Q2 2019 financial results
PR
07/08ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/03ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Issue of Ordinary Shares, TVR, PDMR Notifications
PU
07/03ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Issue of Ordinary Shares, TVR, PDMR Notifications
PR
06/28ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/25ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/19ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Imara presents initial Phase 2a data for IMR-687
AQ
06/18ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/03CORRECTION : Result of AGM
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group