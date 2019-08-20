Arix Bioscience Plc : - Notice of Results

Arix Bioscience plc

LONDON, 20 August 2019: Arix Bioscience plc (“Arix”, LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, on Wednesday, 28 August 2019.

A presentation and webcast for analysts will be held on the day of results at 12:30pm BST at the Devonshire Club, 5 Devonshire Square, London, EC2M 4YD. Details of the webcast will be available on request. The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available on the Company's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/results-centre

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

T: +44 (0) 203 950 9144

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

For further information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com