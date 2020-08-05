Pharmaxis: US$7 Million of US Bronchitol Launch Milestone Payment Brought Forward

Media Release 5 August 2020

US$7 MILLION OF US BRONCHITOL

LAUNCH MILESTONE PAYMENT BROUGHT FORWARD

Pharmaceutical research company Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX: PXS) today announced an accelerated timeline on payment of the initial tranche of a US$10 million Bronchitol launch milestone following negotiation with its US licensee Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. (Chiesi). US$7 million of the milestone will now be payable by Chiesi upon US approval of Bronchitol by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) who have advised a Goal Action Date of 1 November 2020. Another US$3 million will remain payable on shipment by Pharmaxis of commercial launch stock in the first quarter of 2021.

Pharmaxis CEO Gary Phillips said, "The development and commercialisation of Bronchitol reaches a pivotal point on November 1st. Approval by the FDA for Bronchitol would see the mannitol business segment (Bronchitol® and Aridol®) generate immediate cash and move into profitability. An FDA approval would also provide an opportunity to investigate different ways of structuring the Pharmaxis business and funding our drug development activities. The announcement today is the first to stem from discussions with our partners about how to shape the business post November 1st."

Bronchitol is an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and has been the subject of three large scale global clinical trials conducted by Pharmaxis. The product is approved and marketed in Australia, Europe, Russia and several other countries.

Chiesi is the exclusive distributor of Bronchitol in the US as well as eleven countries in the EU, seven of which have been added to Chiesi's territory in the last twelve months. Pharmaxis and Chiesi are preparing for a US launch of Bronchitol, subject to FDA approval, in the second quarter of 2021.

