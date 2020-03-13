Ark Restaurants : Announces Deferral of Dividend Payment

Ark Restaurants Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKR) today announced that, in light of the unprecedented circumstances and rapidly changing situation with respect to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as part of an overall plan to preserve cash flow, the Board of Directors has determined that it is appropriate for the Company to defer payment of the dividend that was declared on March 2, 2020. Payment of such dividend, which was scheduled for April 6, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2020, will be deferred until such time as the Board of Directors determines that payment is appropriate. Management is taking all necessary and appropriate actions during this uncertain time to protect the ongoing operations of the business which includes significant reductions in operating expenses to reflect reduced sales levels as well as eliminating all non-essential spending.

Ark Restaurants owns and operates 20 restaurants and bars, 17 fast food concepts and catering operations primarily in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, Nevada and the Gulf Coast of Alabama. Five restaurants are located in New York City, two are located in Washington, D.C., five are located in Las Vegas, Nevada, three are located in Atlantic City, New Jersey, three are located on the east coast of Florida and two are located on the Gulf Coast of Alabama. The Las Vegas operations include four restaurants within the New York-New York Hotel & Casino Resort and operation of the hotel's room service, banquet facilities, employee dining room and six food court concepts and one restaurant within the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Company operates a restaurant and a bar in the Resorts Atlantic City Hotel and Casino and a restaurant in the Tropicana Hotel and Casino. The operation at the Foxwoods Resort Casino consists of one fast food concept. The Florida operations include the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach, Shuckers in Jensen Beach and JB’s on the Beach in Deerfield Beach, and the operation of four fast food facilities in Tampa and six fast food facilities in Hollywood, each at a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino operated by the Seminole Indian Tribe at these locations. In Alabama, the Company operates two Original Oyster Houses, one in Gulf Shores and one in Spanish Fort.

