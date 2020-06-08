Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 June to 05 June 2020

Log in
06/08/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 June to 05 June 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code		 Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price
of daily acquisition		 Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/06/2020 FR0010313833

7000

79.6227

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/06/2020 FR0010313833

7000

82.2724

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/06/2020 FR0010313833

7000

85.2094

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/06/2020 FR0010313833

7000

86.6957

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/06/2020 FR0010313833

7000

87.3790

XPAR
TOTAL

35,000

84.2358

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/


© Business Wire 2020
