Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 June to 05 June 2020

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 June to 05 June 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/06/2020 FR0010313833 7000 79.6227 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/06/2020 FR0010313833 7000 82.2724 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/06/2020 FR0010313833 7000 85.2094 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/06/2020 FR0010313833 7000 86.6957 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/06/2020 FR0010313833 7000 87.3790 XPAR TOTAL 35,000 84.2358

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005338/en/