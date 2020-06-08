Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 June to 05 June 2020

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 June to 05 June 2020
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|01/06/2020
|FR0010313833
|
7000
|
79.6227
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|02/06/2020
|FR0010313833
|
7000
|
82.2724
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|03/06/2020
|FR0010313833
|
7000
|
85.2094
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|04/06/2020
|FR0010313833
|
7000
|
86.6957
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|05/06/2020
|FR0010313833
|
7000
|
87.3790
|XPAR
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|
35,000
|
84.2358
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
