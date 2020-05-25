Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 May to 22 May 2020

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 May to 22 May 2020.
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/18/2020
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
75.2115
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/19/2020
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
75.6805
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/20/2020
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
74.7320
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/21/2020
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
74.141
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/22/2020
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
73.1479
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
35 000
|
74.5826
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
