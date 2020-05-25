Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 May to 22 May 2020

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 May to 22 May 2020.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/18/2020 FR0010313833 7000 75.2115 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/19/2020 FR0010313833 7000 75.6805 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/20/2020 FR0010313833 7000 74.7320 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/21/2020 FR0010313833 7000 74.141 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/22/2020 FR0010313833 7000 73.1479 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 74.5826

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005125/en/