Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 27 April to 01 May 2020

05/04/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 27 April to 01 May 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/04/2020

FR0010313833

7000

74,9997

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

7 000

74,9997

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:  https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
