ARKEMA

(AKE)
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 11 May to 15 May 2020

05/18/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 May to 15 May 2020

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/13/2020

FR0010313833

7000

74.6900

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/14/2020

FR0010313833

7000

72.8456

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/15/2020

FR0010313833

7000

72.5785

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

21,000

73.3714

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/


© Business Wire 2020
