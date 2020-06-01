Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 25 May to 29 May 2020

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 May to 29 May 2020
|
Name of the issuer
|
|
Issuer identifier code
|
|
Day of the transaction
|
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
5/25/2020
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7000
|
|
72.3109
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
5/26/2020
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7000
|
|
74.8778
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
5/27/2020
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7000
|
|
77.8104
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
5/28/2020
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7000
|
|
78.6254
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
5/29/2020
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7000
|
|
78.5365
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
35,000
|
|
76.4322
|
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005602/en/