ARKEMA

(AKE)
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 25 May to 29 May 2020

06/01/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 May to 29 May 2020

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/25/2020

FR0010313833

7000

72.3109

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/26/2020

FR0010313833

7000

74.8778

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/27/2020

FR0010313833

7000

77.8104

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/28/2020

FR0010313833

7000

78.6254

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/29/2020

FR0010313833

7000

78.5365

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35,000

76.4322

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/


© Business Wire 2020
