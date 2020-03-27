Arkema : Filing of Arkema 2019 Universal Registration Document / Outlook for 2020

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) hereby announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document.

The Universal Registration Document was filed on 26 March 2020 with the French Markets Authority (AMF).

This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and on the company’s website at: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/financials/annual-reports/

The document includes the 2019 Annual Financial Report composed of the Board of Director’s Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the 2019 Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements. It also includes the report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting, the details of the share buyback program, the Statutory Auditor’s Reports as well as the Statutory Auditor’s fees.

Outlook for 2020

At the date of this publication, the Covid-19 epidemic continues to rapidly spread across the world, and the evolution of the situation as well as the magnitude of its impacts on the global economy are highly uncertain.

Arkema is implementing all appropriate actions to address the situation, to protect its employees, and to limit consequences on operations and results, relying in particular on the Group’s solid balance sheet and financing capabilities.

On February 27, upon publication of its 2019 annual results, Arkema set out its outlook for 2020 excluding the impact of the coronavirus. In this fast-changing environment, this guidance is no longer relevant.

At this point in time, Arkema is not in a position to give an estimate of the impact of Covid-19 on its 2020 results. The aggregated impact on the Group’s EBITDA in January and February amounted to approximately €20 million. Arkema will reassess the situation on a regular basis.

Chapter “Risks” of the 2019 Universal Registration Document includes developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website at: https://www.amf-france.org/fr

