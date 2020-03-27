Log in
Arkema : Filing of Arkema 2019 Universal Registration Document / Outlook for 2020

03/27/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) hereby announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document.

The Universal Registration Document was filed on 26 March 2020 with the French Markets Authority (AMF).

This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and on the company’s website at: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/financials/annual-reports/

The document includes the 2019 Annual Financial Report composed of the Board of Director’s Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the 2019 Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements. It also includes the report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting, the details of the share buyback program, the Statutory Auditor’s Reports as well as the Statutory Auditor’s fees.

Outlook for 2020

At the date of this publication, the Covid-19 epidemic continues to rapidly spread across the world, and the evolution of the situation as well as the magnitude of its impacts on the global economy are highly uncertain.

Arkema is implementing all appropriate actions to address the situation, to protect its employees, and to limit consequences on operations and results, relying in particular on the Group’s solid balance sheet and financing capabilities.

On February 27, upon publication of its 2019 annual results, Arkema set out its outlook for 2020 excluding the impact of the coronavirus. In this fast-changing environment, this guidance is no longer relevant.

At this point in time, Arkema is not in a position to give an estimate of the impact of Covid-19 on its 2020 results. The aggregated impact on the Group’s EBITDA in January and February amounted to approximately €20 million. Arkema will reassess the situation on a regular basis.

Chapter “Risks” of the 2019 Universal Registration Document includes developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website at: https://www.amf-france.org/fr

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, we employ approximately 20,500 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

Arkema
420, rue d’Estienne d’Orves – F-92705 Colombes Cedex – France
Tél. : +33 1 49 00 80 80 – Fax : +33 1 49 00 83 96
Société anonyme au capital de 766 242 200 euros – 445 074 685 RCS Nanterre
arkema.com


© Business Wire 2020
