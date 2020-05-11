Log in
Arkema : Inauguration of Arkema's new specialty molecular sieve production capacities at Honfleur

05/11/2020 | 04:19am EDT

Colombes, 24 April 2017

Inauguration of Arkema's new specialty molecular sieve production capacities at Honfleur

Thierry Le Hénaff, Arkema Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, inaugurates the new specialty molecular sieve capacity at the Honfleur plant today. This new plant will enable the Group to support its customers' growth in the refining and petrochemicals markets, in particular in Asia and the Middle East. This investment of some €60 million supports the development of the High Performance Materials segment, represents one of the Group's growth drivers, and consolidates its n° 2 world ranking in molecular sieves.

Arkema is the world's second largest producer of molecular sieves. These products are used for their adsorption

and dehydration properties, primarily in industrial gases and in some petrochemical plants, as well as in health (medical oxygen), construction, and pharmaceutical packaging applications.

The inauguration on the Honfleur site in France on Monday 24 April 2017 marks the official launch of the doubling of capacity for Arkema's specialty molecular sieves dedicated to aromatics separation in petrochemicals, in particular xylene separation.

The new facility will enable Arkema to support its customers' growth in the refining and petrochemicals markets, in particular in Asia and the Middle East, supplying the synthetic textile and PET bottle end-markets.

This new unit demonstrates Arkema's expertise in specialty molecular sieves, while consolidating the IFPEN (IFP Energies nouvelles) / Axens / Arkema cluster of excellence in France for the supply of innovative technologies and solutions.

Representing an investment of some €60 million, this capacity extension concerns two ultra high performance molecular sieve plants producing in particular the latest generation Siliporite®SPX 5003. The plants came on stream in line with the planned timetable.

In line with the Group's progress drive, the best available techniques chosen for these new facilities enabled to develop a new technology to optimize the recycling of the plant's effluents. Furthermore, by using digital technologies, ergonomics and working conditions matters could be addressed from the project's design phase.

With this project some fifteen direct jobs were created on the Honfleur site.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.5 billion in 2016, we employ 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. For the latest, visit www.arkema.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sophie Fouillat

+33 1 49 00 86 37

sophie.fouillat@arkema.com

François Ruas

+33 1 49 00 72 07

françois.ruas@arkema.com

PRESS CONTACTS

Gilles Galinier

+33 1 49 00 70 07

gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Véronique Obrecht

+33 1 49 00 88 41

veronique.obrecht@arkema.com

Arkema

420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves - F-92705 Colombes Cedex - France

Tél. : +33 1 49 00 80 80 - Fax : +33 1 49 00 83 96

1/1

Société anonyme au capital de 757 179 470 euros - 445 074 685 RCS Nanterre

arkema.com

2

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 08:18:03 UTC
