Arkema : Investor and analyst factsheet 0 08/01/2020 | 10:52am EDT

Investor and analyst factsheet In millions of euros Q2'20 Q2'19 Change H1'20 H1'19 Change Sales 1,902 2,254 -15.6% 3,990 4,469 -10.7% Prices -5.9% -5.5% Volumes -12.2% -8.6% Currency -0.4% +0.2% Scope +2.9% +3.2% EBITDA 286 407 -29.7% 586 777 -24.6% Adhesive Solutions 50 71 -29.6% 119 133 -10.5% Advanced Materials 124 142 -12.7% 246 293 -16.0% Coating Solutions 59 91 -35.2% 124 170 -27.1% Intermediates 66 127 -48.0% 134 230 -41.7% Corporate -13 -24 -37 -49 EBITDA margin 15.0% 18.1% 14.7% 17.4% Recurring depreciation and amortization -142 -129 -282 -252 Recurring EBIT 144 278 -48.2% 304 525 -42.1% REBIT margin 7.6% 12.3% 7.6% 11.7% PPA depreciation and amortization -15 -10 -29 -19 Non-recurring items 107 -11 93 -23 Equity in income of affiliates 1 0 -1 -1 Financial result -22 -33 -33.3% -45 -60 -25.0% Income taxes -96 -46 +108.7% -124 -95 +30.5% Net income - Group share 119 176 -32.4% 197 323 -39.0% Adjusted net income 90 192 -53.1% 190 357 -46.8% Adjusted EPS (€) 1.18 2.52 -53.2% 2.49 4.68 -46.8% Weighted average number of ordinary shares 76,457,621 76,214,216 76,457,621 76,214,216 Recurring capital expenditure 78 101 -22.8% 157 187 -16.0% Exceptional capital expenditure 44 20 57 38 Working capital (12/31 for prior year) 1,231 1,173 Net debt (12/31 for prior year) 2,134 2,331 OVERALL ROBUST Q2'20 PERFORMANCE IN THE EXCEPTIONAL COVID-19 CONTEXT €1,902m sales , down 15.6% YoY (-10.7% in H1'20) (12.2)% volumes Effect of lockdowns

Slowdown in construction, transportation and industrial sectors

Good demand in packaging, nutrition and hygiene

Improvement of the construction market in June in Europe/US (5.9)% prices Resilient prices in Adhesive Solutions and Advanced Materials

More challenging market conditions for Intermediates in a context of lower demand +2.9% scope Integration of ArrMaz, Lambson, Prochimir and LIP

Divestment of Functional Polyolefins on 1 June 2020 (0.4)% currency Devaluation of emerging currencies impacting mainly Adhesive Solutions

€286m EBITDA and 15.0% margin

Resilient performance in view of the context

Sharp rebound for Bostik in June Benefits of rapidly implemented interim fixed cost reduction initiatives ARKEMA 420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves - F-92705 COLOMBES Cedex - France French société anonymewith share capital of €767,364,760 - 445 074 685 RCS Q2'20 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT In millions of euros Q2'20 Q2'19 Change Prices Volumes Currency Scope Sales 1,902 2,254 -15.6% -5.9% -12.2% -0.4% +2.9% Adhesive Solutions 453 520 -12.9% -0.9% -13.2% -1.5% +2.7% Advanced Materials 628 650 -3.4% -2.0% -11.5% - +10.1% Coating Solutions 436 575 -24.2% -9.5% -15.8% -0.1% +1.2% Intermediates 379 502 -24.5% -12.3% -8.1% +0.1% -4.2% EBITDA 286 407 -29.7% Adhesive Solutions 50 71 -29.6% Advanced Materials 124 142 -12.7% Coating Solutions 59 91 -35.2% Intermediates 66 127 -48.0% Corporate -13 -24 EBITDA margin 15.0% 18.1% Adhesive Solutions 11.0% 13.7% Advanced Materials 19.7% 21.8% Coating Solutions 13.5% 15.8% Intermediates 17.4% 25.3% Recurring EBIT 144 278 -48.2% Adhesive Solutions 35 55 -36.4% Advanced Materials 61 87 -29.9% Coating Solutions 28 62 -54.8% Intermediates 35 99 -64.6% Corporate -15 -25 H1'20 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT In millions of euros H1'20 H1'19 Change Prices Volumes Currency Scope Sales 3,990 4,469 -10.7% -5.5% -8.6% +0.2% +3.2% Adhesive Solutions 968 1,033 -6.3% -0.2% -8.2% -0.7% +2.8% Advanced Materials 1,280 1,322 -3.2% -1.8% -10.7% +0.4% +8.9% Coating Solutions 953 1,139 -16.3% -8.9% -9.3% +0.5% +1.4% Intermediates 776 961 -19.3% -12.2% -5.3% +0.4% -2.2% EBITDA 586 777 -24.6% Adhesive Solutions 119 133 -10.5% Advanced Materials 246 293 -16.0% Coating Solutions 124 170 -27.1% Intermediates 134 230 -41.7% Corporate -37 -49 EBITDA margin 14.7% 17.4% Adhesive Solutions 12.3% 12.9% Advanced Materials 19.2% 22.2% Coating Solutions 13.0% 14.9% Intermediates 17.3% 23.9% Recurring EBIT 304 525 -42.1% Adhesive Solutions 89 103 -13.6% Advanced Materials 122 184 -33.7% Coating Solutions 64 116 -44.8% Intermediates 70 174 -59.8% Corporate -41 -52 ARKEMA 420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves - F-92705 COLOMBES Cedex - France French société anonymewith share capital of €767,364,760 - 445 074 685 RCS Q2'20 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (24% OF GROUP SALES)

o Despite packaging and hygiene markets holding firm, volumes down 13.2%, impacted by the sharp slowdown in the construction, transportation and industrial sectors

o Price -0.9% held up well, reflecting the optimization of the product mix in 2019 o +2.7% scope effect, on LIP and Prochimir integration

€50m EBITDA

o EBITDA down 29.6% YoY on sharp volume contraction in construction in April and May, and weak demand in industrial assembly sector

o Performance picked up sharply in June thanks to the rebound seen in the construction and DIY markets, industrial markets remaining mixed

o Benefits from the operational excellence and fixed cost savings initiatives, as well as favorable impact of certain raw materials

ADVANCED MATERIALS (33% OF GROUP SALES)

o Volumes down 11.5%, with Covid-19 weighing strongly on demand for High Performance Polymers

€628m sales , slightly down 3.4% YoY Volumes down 11.5%, with Covid-19 weighing strongly on demand for High Performance Polymers significant decline in the transportation, consumer electronics, oil & gas and sports sectors good performance of the nutrition market and certain niche applications used in the fight against the virus

Limited price effect of -2.0% 10.1% positive scope effect relating to ArrMaz consolidation, driven by favorable end- markets such as crop nutrition

Resilient performance with €124m EBITDA and 19.7% EBITDA margin

EBITDA down 12.7% YoY, reflecting sharp drop in volumes, notably for High Performance Polymers, partly offset by the good resistance of Performance Additives

COATING SOLUTIONS (23% OF GROUP SALES)

o Volumes down 15.8%, due to weak demand in construction, paints and in some industrial markets

o -9.5% price effect, stemming mainly from lower propylene prices o Scope effect +1.2% reflecting the integration of Lambson

€436m sales , down 24.2% YoY Volumes down 15.8%, due to weak demand in construction, paints and in some industrial markets -9.5% price effect, stemming mainly from lower propylene prices Scope effect +1.2% reflecting the integration of Lambson

o EBITDA down 35.2% YoY compared to Q2'19 excellent performance (€91m) o Benefit from the improvement of the decorative paints market in June

INTERMEDIATES (20% OF GROUP SALES)

o -12.3% price effect mainly reflecting challenging market conditions in Fluorogases and lower propylene prices

o Volumes down 8.1%

€379m sales , down 24.5% YoY -12.3% price effect mainly reflecting challenging market conditions in Fluorogases and lower propylene prices Volumes down 8.1% slowdown in the construction and automotive sectors

ARKEMA 420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves - F-92705 COLOMBES Cedex - France French société anonymewith share capital of €767,364,760 - 445 074 685 RCS strong demand in the niche market for PMMA protective sheets, as in the first quarter Scope effect -4.2% corresponding to the Functional Polyolefins divestment finalized on 1 June 2020

€66m EBITDA and 17.4% EBITDA margin

EBITDA down -48.0% YoY in a context of strong declines in volumes and prices

Performance of Fluorogases impacted by illegal HFC imports into Europe, easing towards the end of the period CASH FLOW In millions of euros Q2'19 Q2'20 Comments EBITDA 407 286 Current taxes (48) * (29) Tax rate H1'20: ~22% of REBIT (excl. exceptional items) Cost of debt (25) (17) Change in working capital and fixed asset Strict working capital management (103) 103 16.5% working capital on annualized sales payables (1) (16.0% end of June 2019) Recurring capital expenditure (101) (78) 2020e capex (recurring + exceptional) at ~€600m Exceptional capital expenditure (20) (44) Non recurring and others (20) * 67 Non-recurring items include tax savings linked to the use of tax losses for an amount of €55m in Q2'20 Free cash flow 90 288 Impact of portfolio management (24) 242 Mainly corresponding to Functional Polyolefins divestment Net cash flow 66 530 * Restated for tax impact on non-recurring items 1. Excluding non-recurring items and impact of portfolio management NET DEBT €2,134m net debt (incl. €1bn hybrid bonds) Sharp decrease compared to 31 March 2020 (€2,481m) €168m dividend payment €246m net proceeds from Functional Polyolefins' divestment 1.7x EBITDA of last 12 months OUTLOOK FOR 2020 Based on the progressive lifting of lockdown measures in some important countries for the Group, Arkema expects that demand will continue to improve gradually in the second part of the year, while remaining below last year's level. The pace and strength of this improvement are still uncertain, dependent on the evolution of the pandemic, and will vary between end-markets and geographies. Arkema estimates at this stage that sales in the third quarter will decline by around 10 % year-on-year at constant scope and currency, representing a clear improvement compared to the decline of around 20% recorded in the second quarter. In this context, Arkema will focus its efforts on the elements that are within its control, in particular costs, capital expenditure and working capital in order to maintain a strong level of liquidity. The Group thus confirms it is on track to reduce in 2020 its fixed costs by €50 million compared to 2019 and to reduce capital expenditure by €100 million compared to the level originally planned. Its innovation efforts in Specialty Materials will be preserved in order to meet its customers' numerous technological and sustainable development opportunities. Thanks to those initiatives, and on the back of its solid performance in the second quarter given the current environment, the Group remains very confident in its ability to deal with this unprecedented crisis, drawing also on its balanced geographic exposure, diversified end markets and strong balance sheet. Finally, Arkema will continue its acquisition strategy, the roll-out of its major organic growth projects, as well as its strategic review for Intermediates, in line with its ambition to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024. ARKEMA 420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves - F-92705 COLOMBES Cedex - France French société anonymewith share capital of €767,364,760 - 445 074 685 RCS Attachments Original document

