Arkema : Investor and analyst factsheet

OVERALL ROBUST Q2'20 PERFORMANCE IN THE EXCEPTIONAL COVID-19 CONTEXT
€1,902m sales, down 15.6% YoY (-10.7% in H1'20)
(12.2)% volumes
Effect of lockdowns
Slowdown in construction, transportation and industrial sectors
Good demand in packaging, nutrition and hygiene
Improvement of the construction market in June in Europe/US
(5.9)% prices
Resilient prices in Adhesive Solutions and Advanced Materials
More challenging market conditions for Intermediates in a context of lower demand
+2.9% scope
Integration of ArrMaz, Lambson, Prochimir and LIP
Divestment of Functional Polyolefins on 1 June 2020
(0.4)% currency
Devaluation of emerging currencies impacting mainly Adhesive Solutions
€286m EBITDA and 15.0% margin
Resilient performance in view of the context
Solid performance of Advanced Materials (20% EBITDA margin)
Sharp rebound for Bostik in June
Benefits of rapidly implemented interim fixed cost reduction initiatives
Q2'20 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
In millions of euros
Q2'20
Q2'19
Change
Prices
Volumes
Currency
Scope
Sales
1,902
2,254
-15.6%
-5.9%
-12.2%
-0.4%
+2.9%
Adhesive Solutions
453
520
-12.9%
-0.9%
-13.2%
-1.5%
+2.7%
Advanced Materials
628
650
-3.4%
-2.0%
-11.5%
-
+10.1%
Coating Solutions
436
575
-24.2%
-9.5%
-15.8%
-0.1%
+1.2%
Intermediates
379
502
-24.5%
-12.3%
-8.1%
+0.1%
-4.2%
EBITDA
286
407
-29.7%
Adhesive Solutions
50
71
-29.6%
Advanced Materials
124
142
-12.7%
Coating Solutions
59
91
-35.2%
Intermediates
66
127
-48.0%
Corporate
-13
-24
EBITDA margin
15.0%
18.1%
Adhesive Solutions
11.0%
13.7%
Advanced Materials
19.7%
21.8%
Coating Solutions
13.5%
15.8%
Intermediates
17.4%
25.3%
Recurring EBIT
144
278
-48.2%
Adhesive Solutions
35
55
-36.4%
Advanced Materials
61
87
-29.9%
Coating Solutions
28
62
-54.8%
Intermediates
35
99
-64.6%
Corporate
-15
-25
H1'20 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
In millions of euros
H1'20
H1'19
Change
Prices
Volumes
Currency
Scope
Sales
3,990
4,469
-10.7%
-5.5%
-8.6%
+0.2%
+3.2%
Adhesive Solutions
968
1,033
-6.3%
-0.2%
-8.2%
-0.7%
+2.8%
Advanced Materials
1,280
1,322
-3.2%
-1.8%
-10.7%
+0.4%
+8.9%
Coating Solutions
953
1,139
-16.3%
-8.9%
-9.3%
+0.5%
+1.4%
Intermediates
776
961
-19.3%
-12.2%
-5.3%
+0.4%
-2.2%
EBITDA
586
777
-24.6%
Adhesive Solutions
119
133
-10.5%
Advanced Materials
246
293
-16.0%
Coating Solutions
124
170
-27.1%
Intermediates
134
230
-41.7%
Corporate
-37
-49
EBITDA margin
14.7%
17.4%
Adhesive Solutions
12.3%
12.9%
Advanced Materials
19.2%
22.2%
Coating Solutions
13.0%
14.9%
Intermediates
17.3%
23.9%
Recurring EBIT
304
525
-42.1%
Adhesive Solutions
89
103
-13.6%
Advanced Materials
122
184
-33.7%
Coating Solutions
64
116
-44.8%
Intermediates
70
174
-59.8%
Corporate
-41
-52
Q2'20 PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (24% OF GROUP SALES)
€453m sales, down 12.9% YoY o Despite packaging and hygiene markets holding firm, volumes down 13.2%, impacted by the sharp slowdown in the construction, transportation and industrial sectors o Price -0.9% held up well, reflecting the optimization of the product mix in 2019 o +2.7% scope effect, on LIP and Prochimir integration
€50m EBITDA o EBITDA down 29.6% YoY on sharp volume contraction in construction in April and May, and weak demand in industrial assembly sector o Performance picked up sharply in June thanks to the rebound seen in the construction and DIY markets, industrial markets remaining mixed o Benefits from the operational excellence and fixed cost savings initiatives, as well as favorable impact of certain raw materials o EBITDA margin at 11.0%, temporarily down versus last year
ADVANCED MATERIALS (33% OF GROUP SALES)
€628m sales, slightly down 3.4% YoY o Volumes down 11.5%, with Covid-19 weighing strongly on demand for High Performance Polymers
significant decline in the transportation, consumer electronics, oil & gas and sports sectors
good performance of the nutrition market and certain niche applications used in the fight against the virus
Limited price effect of -2.0%
10.1% positive scope effect relating to ArrMaz consolidation, driven by favorable end- markets such as crop nutrition
Resilient performance with €124m EBITDA and 19.7% EBITDA margin
EBITDA down 12.7% YoY, reflecting sharp drop in volumes, notably for High Performance Polymers, partly offset by the good resistance of Performance Additives
EBITDA margin at a high level, benefitting from a good product mix, the favorable evolution of certain raw materials and fixed costs reduction
COATING SOLUTIONS (23% OF GROUP SALES)
€436m sales, down 24.2% YoY o Volumes down 15.8%, due to weak demand in construction, paints and in some industrial markets o -9.5% price effect, stemming mainly from lower propylene prices o Scope effect +1.2% reflecting the integration of Lambson
€59m EBITDA and 13.5% EBITDA margin o EBITDA down 35.2% YoY compared to Q2'19 excellent performance (€91m) o Benefit from the improvement of the decorative paints market in June o EBITDA margin held up well, thanks in particular to the benefits of the integration between upstream and downstream activities
INTERMEDIATES (20% OF GROUP SALES)
€379m sales, down 24.5% YoY o -12.3% price effect mainly reflecting challenging market conditions in Fluorogases and lower propylene prices o Volumes down 8.1%
slowdown in the construction and automotive sectors
strong demand in the niche market for PMMA protective sheets, as in the first quarter
Scope effect -4.2% corresponding to the Functional Polyolefins divestment finalized on 1 June 2020
€66m EBITDA and 17.4% EBITDA margin
EBITDA down -48.0% YoY in a context of strong declines in volumes and prices
Performance of Fluorogases impacted by illegal HFC imports into Europe, easing towards the end of the period
CASH FLOW
In millions of euros
Q2'19
Q2'20
Comments
EBITDA
407
286
Current taxes
(48) *
(29)
Tax rate H1'20: ~22% of REBIT (excl. exceptional items)
Cost of debt
(25)
(17)
Change in working capital and fixed asset
Strict working capital management
(103)
103
16.5% working capital on annualized sales
payables (1)
(16.0% end of June 2019)
Recurring capital expenditure
(101)
(78)
2020e capex (recurring + exceptional) at ~€600m
Exceptional capital expenditure
(20)
(44)
Non recurring and others
(20) *
67
Non-recurring items include tax savings linked to the use of tax
losses for an amount of €55m in Q2'20
Free cash flow
90
288
Impact of portfolio management
(24)
242
Mainly corresponding to Functional Polyolefins divestment
Net cash flow
66
530
* Restated for tax impact on non-recurring items
1. Excluding non-recurring items and impact of portfolio management
NET DEBT
€2,134m net debt (incl. €1bn hybrid bonds)
Sharp decrease compared to 31 March 2020 (€2,481m)
€168m dividend payment
€246m net proceeds from Functional Polyolefins' divestment
1.7x EBITDA of last 12 months
OUTLOOK FOR 2020
Based on the progressive lifting of lockdown measures in some important countries for the Group, Arkema expects that demand will continue to improve gradually in the second part of the year, while remaining below last year's level. The pace and strength of this improvement are still uncertain, dependent on the evolution of the pandemic, and will vary between end-markets and geographies. Arkema estimates at this stage that sales in the third quarter will decline by around 10 % year-on-year at constant scope and currency, representing a clear improvement compared to the decline of around 20% recorded in the second quarter.
In this context, Arkema will focus its efforts on the elements that are within its control, in particular costs, capital expenditure and working capital in order to maintain a strong level of liquidity. The Group thus confirms it is on track to reduce in 2020 its fixed costs by €50 million compared to 2019 and to reduce capital expenditure by €100 million compared to the level originally planned. Its innovation efforts in Specialty Materials will be preserved in order to meet its customers' numerous technological and sustainable development opportunities. Thanks to those initiatives, and on the back of its solid performance in the second quarter given the current environment, the Group remains very confident in its ability to deal with this unprecedented crisis, drawing also on its balanced geographic exposure, diversified end markets and strong balance sheet.
Finally, Arkema will continue its acquisition strategy, the roll-out of its major organic growth projects, as well as its strategic review for Intermediates, in line with its ambition to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024.
