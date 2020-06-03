Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Arkema    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arkema : Nutrien Sign Supply Agreement for Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 03:20am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Arkema said Wednesday that it has signed a long-term agreement with Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. for the supply of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, the main raw material for fluoropolymers and fluorogases, to Arkema's Calvert City site in Kentucky.

The French chemicals company also said it would invest $150 million in an anhydrous-hydrogen-fluoride production plant at Nutrien's site in Aurora in North Carolina, which is expected to start operations in the first half of 2022.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARKEMA 0.93% 84.34 Real-time Quote.-11.89%
NUTRIEN LTD. 3.64% 49.28 Delayed Quote.-20.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARKEMA
03:20aARKEMA : Nutrien Sign Supply Agreement for Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride
DJ
02:31aARKEMA : Announces an Innovative Partnership in the United States for the Supply..
BU
06/02ARKEMA : Finalizes the Divestment of Its Functional Polyolefins Business
BU
06/01ARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 25 May to 29 May 2020
BU
05/29ARKEMA : group - Bostik and Ontex donate over one million packets of feminine ca..
AQ
05/29ARKEMA : SK Global Chemical Acquires Arkema's Functional Polyolefins
PU
05/25ARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 May to 22 May 2020
BU
05/25ARKEMA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20ARKEMA : Combined annual general meeting of Arkema's shareholders of 19 May 2020
AQ
05/19ARKEMA : Combined Annual General Meeting of Arkema's Shareholders of 19 May 2020
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 956 M 8 922 M 8 922 M
Net income 2020 375 M 420 M 420 M
Net Debt 2020 1 558 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 6 380 M 7 136 M 7 155 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 88,78 €
Last Close Price 83,44 €
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARKEMA-11.89%7 136
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.58%70 346
AIR LIQUIDE-2.30%65 017
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-27.61%22 822
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.24%21 298
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-12.36%16 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group