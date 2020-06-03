Arkema : Nutrien Sign Supply Agreement for Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride

By Mauro Orru



Arkema said Wednesday that it has signed a long-term agreement with Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. for the supply of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, the main raw material for fluoropolymers and fluorogases, to Arkema's Calvert City site in Kentucky.

The French chemicals company also said it would invest $150 million in an anhydrous-hydrogen-fluoride production plant at Nutrien's site in Aurora in North Carolina, which is expected to start operations in the first half of 2022.

