Arkema : Procedures for the combined general meeting of shareholders of May 19, 2020

Colombes, April 15, 2020

Combined general meeting of shareholders

of May 19, 2020:

new procedures for the general meeting and publication of the preparatory documents for this general meeting

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and pursuant to emergency measures decided by the French government, Arkema's Board of Directors met on April 14, 2020 and decided that the Company's combined general meeting of shareholders, convened for May 19, 2020 at 10:00 am, will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders, at the Company's