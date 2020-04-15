Log in
Arkema : Procedures for the combined general meeting of shareholders of May 19, 2020

04/15/2020 | 03:13am EDT

REGULATED INFORMATION

Colombes, April 15, 2020

Combined general meeting of shareholders

of May 19, 2020:

new procedures for the general meeting and publication of the preparatory documents for this general meeting

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and pursuant to emergency measures decided by the French government, Arkema's Board of Directors met on April 14, 2020 and decided that the Company's combined general meeting of shareholders, convened for May 19, 2020 at 10:00 am, will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders, at the Company's

headquarters in Colombes.

Under these circumstances, shareholders are invited not to ask for an admission card and will have

to vote remotely before the general meeting is held (by post or online on the secure VOTACCESS

voting platform) or give a proxy to the Chairman of the meeting. They still have the possibility to

give a proxy to a third party, who will have to send voting instructions by electronic mail, the

address of which will be communicated later on in the notice of meeting.

Given the potential disruptions in postal mail delivery, it is highly recommended to vote online or

send the voting form as soon as possible.

Shareholders will be able to watch in full the live broadcast of the general meeting on the

Company's website (www.finance.arkema.com), and the broadcast will also be available for

replay. Usual presentations, in particular regarding activity, financial results, CSR and governance

will be maintained and broadcasted. It will not be possible to ask questions or propose new

resolutions during this general meeting. However, shareholders will be able to submit questions

before the general meeting online at the following dedicated address: arkema-assemblee-

generale-2020@arkema.com, attaching their certificate of shareholding, so that their questions

can be taken into consideration.

All useful information regarding this annual general meeting will be available on the Arkema

website (www.finance.arkema.com, Annual General Meeting section) and in particular all the

details regarding the broadcast, the notice of meeting document, which will be published on April

27, 2020, as well as the notice of meeting, which will also be published in the BALO (Bulletin des

annonces légales obligatoires) on April 27, 2020.

The information provided for in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is

included in the notice of meeting document and in the 2019 Universal Registration Document,

and available on the Arkema website (www.finance.arkema.com, Annual General Meeting

section). The other documents and information related to the general meeting are kept at the

Arkema

420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves - F-92705 Colombes Cedex - France

Tél. : +33 1 49 00 80 80 - Fax : +33 1 49 00 83 96

Société anonyme au capital de 766 242 200 euros - 445 074 685 RCS Nanterre

1/2

arkema.com

disposal of shareholders, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations and can, where required, be consulted on the Company website.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Béatrice Zilm

+33 1 49 00 75 58

beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Arié Taïeb

+33 1 49 00 72 07

arie.taieb@arkema.com

Peter Farren

+33 1 49 00 73 12

peter.farren@arkema.com

Caroline Chung

+33 1 49 00 74 37

caroline.chung@arkema.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Gilles Galinier

+33 1 49 00 70 07

gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Véronique Obrecht

+33 1 49 00 88 41

veronique.obrecht@arkema.com

Arkema

420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves - F-92705 Colombes Cedex - France

Tél. : +33 1 49 00 80 80 - Fax : +33 1 49 00 83 96

A French société anonyme (joint stock corporation) with share capital of €766,242,200 - Registered in Nanterre under no. 445 074 685

2/2

arkema.com

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:12:05 UTC
