Arkema: Publication of the document “ New reporting key figures 1Q'19 ”

Regulatory News:

Ahead of the publication of first-quarter 2020 results, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces the release of a document named « New reporting key figures 1Q’19 » in the Finance/Financial results section of its website.

This document aims to assist the financial community in modeling the Group’s performance for first-quarter 2020 using the new segmentation presented during the Strategic Update of 2 April 2020.

It is available at the following address: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/financials/financial-results/2020/

First-quarter results will be announced on 6 May 2020.

Arkema

420, rue d’Estienne d’Orves – F-92705 Colombes Cedex – France

Tel.: +33 1 49 00 80 80 – Fax: +33 1 49 00 83 96

A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of € 754,701,730 – Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685

arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005702/en/