Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Arkema    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arkema: Publication of the document “ New reporting key figures 1Q'19 ”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Ahead of the publication of first-quarter 2020 results, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces the release of a document named « New reporting key figures 1Q’19 » in the Finance/Financial results section of its website.

This document aims to assist the financial community in modeling the Group’s performance for first-quarter 2020 using the new segmentation presented during the Strategic Update of 2 April 2020.

It is available at the following address: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/financials/financial-results/2020/

First-quarter results will be announced on 6 May 2020.

Arkema
420, rue d’Estienne d’Orves – F-92705 Colombes Cedex – France
Tel.: +33 1 49 00 80 80 – Fax: +33 1 49 00 83 96
A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of € 754,701,730 – Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685
arkema.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARKEMA
01:25pARKEMA : Publication of the document “ New reporting key figures 1Q'19 &rd..
BU
11:19aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 30 March to 03 April 2020
BU
04/02ARKEMA : is preparing the future with the ambition of becoming a Specialty Mater..
BU
03/31ARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 23 March to 27 March 2020
BU
03/27ARKEMA : Filing of Arkema 2019 Universal Registration Document / Outlook for 202..
BU
03/26ARKEMA : organizes and mobilizes in the midst of Covid-19
AQ
03/23ARKEMA : sets up emergency manufacture of alcohol-based solution for hospitals
AQ
03/18ARKEMA : to offer 3D Printing materials webinar series
AQ
03/09ARKEMA : launches its seventh capital increase reserved for current and former e..
AQ
03/05ARKEMA : Launches Its Seventh Capital Increase Reserved for Current and Former E..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 317 M
EBIT 2020 744 M
Net income 2020 497 M
Debt 2020 1 637 M
Yield 2020 4,17%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 5 050 M
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 91,59  €
Last Close Price 66,02  €
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARKEMA-30.29%5 295
AIR LIQUIDE-8.72%60 412
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION6.89%55 798
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.71%18 288
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-51.21%16 554
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-1.47%14 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group