Arkema : Renewal of Thierry Le Hénaff's mandate at the Board of Directors of Arkema

02/26/2020 | 01:48pm EST

Regulatory News:

Ahead of the next general meeting of shareholders to be held on May 19, 2020, the Arkema (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors, at their meeting today, unanimously decided to propose the renewal of the directorship of Mr. Thierry Le Hénaff, for a period of four years.

Provided that the General Meeting renews Mr. Thierry Le Hénaff’s mandate as director, the Board of Directors intends to reappoint him as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Arkema.

Building on the Group’s progress and performance during his last term of office, this decision once again reflects the Board of Directors’ confidence in Thierry Le Hénaff’s ability to continue the successful development of the Group.

I am extremely honored by the confidence that the Board of Directors has placed in me once again. If the shareholders so decide, I will continue to lead Arkema with great pride, buoyed by the constant commitment and support of the Group's employees, as part of a project that is both ambitious, in terms of creating value for our all of our stakeholders, and demanding, in terms of corporate social responsibility,” commented Mr. Thierry Le Hénaff.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com


© Business Wire 2020
