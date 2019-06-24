Log in
Arkema

Arkema : Sartomer and Massivit 3D are leveraging their partnership to celebrate women in sport

06/24/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

A recent demonstration of the advantages of the Massivit 3D GDP technology, enabled by the use of the advanced Sartomer solutions, is the first life-sized, 3D-printed model of a professional female soccer star. Arkema is sponsoring this famous player, a member of the French team, in the tournament. First, the soccer player was scanned to provide a high-resolution model. Then, the model was printed by Deko 3D by Sépia on Massivit 1800. The model is made with Massivit 3D's unique Dimengel technology using Sartomer's N3xtDimension® performance UV curable liquid resins. The resulting image is 1.7 meters tall. Printing time reached a record of 11 hours.

'We are excited about our evolving collaboration with Sartomer. We are adamant that, by leveraging Sartomer's inherent capabilities and rich know-how, Massivit 3D will be able to further deliver new materials to the market with a significantly faster lead time, introduce fresh applications and enter new verticals,' said Amir Veresh, VP Business Development and Marketing, Massivit 3D.

'Sartomer has been providing a tailored support to Massivit 3D through its unique, advanced N3xtDimension® range of liquid resins, delivering exceptional freedom of performance design. We support the industry innovation at our UV curable 3D Printing Center of Excellence where experts create cutting-edge 3D printing resins of our N3xtDimension range® through research and development' said Sumeet Jain, Global Business Director for 3D Printing at Sartomer.

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 16:50:05 UTC
