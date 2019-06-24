Arkema : Sartomer and Massivit 3D are leveraging their partnership to celebrate women in sport

A recent demonstration of the advantages of the Massivit 3D GDP technology, enabled by the use of the advanced Sartomer solutions, is the first life-sized, 3D-printed model of a professional female soccer star. Arkema is sponsoring this famous player, a member of the French team, in the tournament. First, the soccer player was scanned to provide a high-resolution model. Then, the model was printed by Deko 3D by Sépia on Massivit 1800. The model is made with Massivit 3D's unique Dimengel technology using Sartomer's N3xtDimension® performance UV curable liquid resins. The resulting image is 1.7 meters tall. Printing time reached a record of 11 hours.
'We are excited about our evolving collaboration with Sartomer. We are adamant that, by leveraging Sartomer's inherent capabilities and rich know-how, Massivit 3D will be able to further deliver new materials to the market with a significantly faster lead time, introduce fresh applications and enter new verticals,' said Amir Veresh, VP Business Development and Marketing, Massivit 3D.
'Sartomer has been providing a tailored support to Massivit 3D through its unique, advanced N3xtDimension® range of liquid resins, delivering exceptional freedom of performance design. We support the industry innovation at our UV curable 3D Printing Center of Excellence where experts create cutting-edge 3D printing resins of our N3xtDimension range® through research and development' said Sumeet Jain, Global Business Director for 3D Printing at Sartomer.
