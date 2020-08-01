Arkema : Second-Quarter 2020 ResultsPresentation

OVERALL ROBUST Q2'20 PERFORMANCE IN THE EXCEPTIONAL COVID-19 CONTEXT
€1,902m sales
€286m EBITDA
15.0% EBITDA margin
€90m adj. net income
€288m free cash flow
€2,134m net debt
(incl. €1bn hybrid bonds)
Global economy strongly impacted by Covid-19 pandemic
Down 15.6% YoY (-10.7% in H1'20)
Significant slowdown in the construction, transportation and industrial sectors
Good demand in the nutrition, packaging and hygiene markets
Sequential improvement in June, supported by the progress in the construction market
Resilient performance in view of the context
Solid performance of Advanced Materials (20% EBITDA margin)
Sharp rebound for Bostik in June
Benefits of rapidly implemented interim fixed cost reduction initiatives
€1.18 adjusted EPS
Excellent FCF for a second quarter (€90m in Q2'19)
Strict management of working capital and capital expenditure
Sharp decrease compared to 31 March 2020 (€2,481m)
€168m dividend payment
€246m net proceeds from Functional Polyolefins' divestment
SECOND-QUARTER2020 RESULTS
HIGHLIGHTS IN Q2'20
FUNCTIONAL POLYOLEFINS
Divestment finalization
Sale of Arkema's Functional Polyolefins business, part of PMMA activity, to SK Global Chemical
Revenue of ~€250m per year in food packaging, cable, electronics and coating markets
Enterprise value of €335 million (net proceeds of €246 million)
Finalized on 1 June 2020
NUTRIEN
Innovative partnership for the supply of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF)
Long term stable and competitive AHF supply for Calvert City site (US)
~50% for high added value fluoropolymers and fluoro- derivatives, ~50% for low-GWP fluorogases
Greater environmental protection than more traditional production processes
US$150 million investment in a 40 kt/year AHF production plant at Nutrien's site in North Carolina (start-up expected first half 2022)
FIXATTI
Acquisition in Adhesive Solutions
Leading global manufacturer of high-performancethermobonding adhesive powders
Excellent complementarity in terms of product offering and geographic exposure
Revenue of ~€55m per year, with two production sites in Europe and one in China
Markets: construction, technical coatings, batteries, automotive, and textile printing
Closing expected in Q4'20*
SECOND-QUARTER2020 RESULTS
*Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries
ROBUST Q2'20 PERFORMANCE IN THE CONTEXT OF LOCKDOWNS
SALES
In €m
-15.6%
2,254
1,902
Q2'19
Q2'20
EBITDA
In €m
15.0%
MARGIN
407
286
Q2'19
Q2'20
ADJ. NET INCOME
In €m
€1.18
ADJ. EPS
192
90
Q2'19
Q2'20
FREE CASH FLOW
In €m
x3.2
288
90
Q2'19
Q2'20
SECOND-QUARTER2020 RESULTS
Q2'20 KEY FIGURES
In €mQ2'19Q2'20Change
Sales
2,254
1,902
(15.6)%
EBITDA
407
286
(29.7)%
Specialty Materials 1
304
233
(23.4)%
Intermediates
127
66
(48.0)%
Corporate
-24
-13
EBITDA margin
18.1%
15.0%
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
278
144
(48.2)%
REBIT margin
12.3%
7.6%
Adjusted net income
192
90
(53.1)%
Net debt (incl hybrid bonds)
2,008
2,134
€2,331m as of 31/12/2019
1. Specialty Materials include the three following segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions
SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Q2'20 SALES BRIDGE
In €m
Volumes Prices
(12.2)% (5.9)%
Scope Currency
+2.9% (0.4)%
2,254
Q2'19
Effect of lockdowns
Slowdown in construction, transportation and industrial sectors
Good demand in packaging, nutrition and hygiene
Improvement of the
construction market in
June in Europe/US
Resilient prices in Adhesive Solutions and Advanced Materials
More challenging market conditions for Intermediates in a context of lower demand
Integration of
Devaluation of
ArrMaz, Lambson
emerging
Prochimir and LIP
currencies
impacting mainly
Divestment of
Adhesive Solutions
Functional
Polyolefins on
1 June 2020
1,902
Q2'20
SECOND-QUARTER2020 RESULTS
ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (24% OF GROUP SALES)
Q2'20 KEY FIGURES
Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT
Q2'20 SALES BY BUSINESS LINE
In €m
Q2'19
Q2'20
Change
Volumes
(13.2)%
Sales
520
453
(12.9)%
Construction &
Prices
(0.9)%
Consumer
EBITDA
71
50
(29.6)%
216
237
Currency
(1.5)%
Industrial
EBITDA margin
13.7%
11.0%
Assembly
Scope
+2.7%
Rec. operating income
55
35
(36.4)%
Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS
€453m sales, down 12.9% YoY
Despite packaging and hygiene markets holding firm, volumes down 13.2%, impacted by the sharp slowdown in the construction, transportation and industrial sectors
Price -0.9% held up well, reflecting the optimization of the product mix in 2019
+2.7% scope effect, on LIP and Prochimir integration
€50m EBITDA
EBITDA down 29.6% YoY on sharp volume contraction in construction in April and May, and weak demand in industrial assembly sector
Performance picked up sharply in June thanks to the rebound seen in the construction and DIY markets, industrial markets remaining mixed
Benefits from the operational excellence and fixed cost savings initiatives, as well as favorable impact of certain raw materials
EBITDA margin at 11.0%, temporarily down versus last year
7
SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
ADVANCED MATERIALS (33% OF GROUP SALES)
Q2'20 KEY FIGURES
Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT
Q2'20 SALES BY BUSINESS LINE
In €m
Q2'19
Q2'20
Change
Volumes
(11.5)%
Sales
650
628
(3.4)%
178
High Performance
Prices
(2.0)%
Polymers
EBITDA
142
124
(12.7)%
Currency
0.0%
450
Performance
EBITDA margin
21.8%
19.7%
Additives
Scope
+10.1%
Rec. operating income
87
61
(29.9)%
Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS
€628m sales, slightly down 3.4% YoY
● Volumes down 11.5%, with Covid-19 weighing strongly on demand for High Performance Polymers
significant decline in the transportation, consumer electronics, oil & gas and sports sectors
good performance of the nutrition market and certain niche applications used in the fight against the virus
Limited price effect of -2.0%
10.1% positive scope effect relating to ArrMaz consolidation, driven by favorable end-markets such as crop nutrition
Resilient performance with €124m EBITDA and 19.7% EBITDA margin
EBITDA down 12.7% YoY, reflecting sharp drop in volumes, notably for High Performance Polymers, partly offset by the good resistance of Performance Additives
EBITDA margin at a high level, benefitting from a good product mix, the favorable evolution of certain raw materials and fixed costs reduction
SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
COATING SOLUTIONS (23% OF GROUP SALES)
Q2'20 KEY FIGURES
Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT
Q2'20 SALES BY BUSINESS LINE
In €m
Q2'19
Q2'20
Change
Volumes
(15.8)%
Sales
575
436
(24.2)%
122
Coating Resins
Prices
(9.5)%
EBITDA
91
59
(35.2)%
Currency
(0.1)%
314
Coating Additives
EBITDA margin
15.8%
13.5%
Scope
+1.2%
Rec. operating income
62
28
(54.8)%
Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS
€436m sales, down 24.2% YoY
Volumes down 15.8%, due to weak demand in construction, paints and in some industrial markets
-9.5%price effect, stemming mainly from lower propylene prices
Scope effect +1.2% reflecting the integration of Lambson
€59m EBITDA and 13.5% EBITDA margin
EBITDA down 35.2% YoY compared to Q2'19 excellent performance (€91m)
Benefit from the improvement of the decorative paints market in June
EBITDA margin held up well, thanks in particular to the benefits of the integration between upstream and downstream activities
SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
INTERMEDIATES (20% OF GROUP SALES)
Q2'20 KEY FIGURES
Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT
In €m
Q2'19
Q2'20
Change
Volumes
(8.1)%
Sales
502
379
(24.5)%
Prices
(12.3)%
EBITDA
127
66
(48.0)%
Currency
+0.1%
EBITDA margin
25.3%
17.4%
Scope
(4.2)%
Rec. operating income
99
35
(64.6)%
Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS
€379m sales, down 24.5% YoY
-12.3%price effect mainly reflecting challenging market conditions in Fluorogases and lower propylene prices
Volumes down 8.1%
slowdown in the construction and automotive sectors
strong demand in the niche market for PMMA protective sheets, as in the first quarter
Scope effect -4.2% corresponding to the Functional Polyolefins divestment finalized on 1 June 2020
€66m EBITDA and 17.4% EBITDA margin
EBITDA down -48.0% YoY in a context of strong declines in volumes and prices
Performance of Fluorogases impacted by illegal HFC imports into Europe, easing towards the end of the period
SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Q2'20 CASH FLOW
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET CASH FLOW
In €m
Q2'19
Q2'20
EBITDA
407
286
Current taxes
(48)1
(29)
Cost of debt
(25)
(17)
Change in working capital and fixed assets payables 2
(103)
103
Recurring capital expenditure
(101)
(78)
Exceptional capital expenditure
(20)
(44)
Non-recurring items and others
(20)1
67
FREE CASH FLOW
90
288
Impact of portfolio management
(24)
242
NET CASH FLOW
66
530
Restated for tax impact on non recurring items
Excluding non-recurring items and impact of portfolio management
Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS
Tax rate H1'20: ~22% of REBIT (excl.
exceptional items)
Strict working capital management
16.5% working capital on annualized sales (16.0% end of June 2019)
Non-recurring items include tax savings
linked to the use of tax losses for an amount of €55m in Q2'20
Portfolio management mainly corresponding to Functional Polyolefins divestment
Q2'20 NET DEBT BRIDGE (INCLUDING HYBRID BONDS)
In €m
2,481
(288)
1.7x LTM EBITDA
(242)
168
21
(6)
2,134
1,000
hybrid bonds
1,000
hybrid bonds
1,481
1,134
31/03/2020
Free cash
M&A
Dividends
Share
FX and
30/06/2020
flow
buybacks
others
SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
H1'20 PERFORMANCE
SALES
In €m
-10.7%
4,469
3,990
H1'19
H1'20
EBITDA
In €m
14.7%
MARGIN
777
586
H1'19
H1'20
ADJ. NET INCOME
In €m
€2.49
ADJ. EPS
357
190
H1'19
H1'20
NET DEBT(incl. hybrid bonds)
In €m
1.7x
LTM EBITDA
2,331
2,134
31/12/2019
30/06/2020
H1'20 KEY FIGURES
In €m
H1'19
H1'20
Change
Sales
4,469
3,990
(10.7)%
EBITDA
777
586
(24.6)%
Specialty Materials 1
596
489
(18.0)%
Intermediates
230
134
(41.7)%
Corporate
-49
-37
EBITDA margin
17.4%
14.7%
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
525
304
(42.1)%
REBIT margin
11.7%
7.6%
Adjusted net income
357
190
(46.8)%
1. Specialty Materials include the three following segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions
SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
2020 OUTLOOK
Based on the progressive lifting of lockdown measures in some important countries for the Group, Arkema expects that demand will continue to improve gradually in the second part of the year, while remaining below last year's level
The pace and strength of this improvement are still uncertain, dependent on the evolution of the pandemic, and will vary betweenend-marketsand geographies
Arkema estimates at this stage that sales in the third quarter will decline by around 10% year-on-yearat constant scope and currency, representing a clear improvement compared to the decline of around 20% recorded in the second quarter
The Group confirms it is on track to reduce in 2020 its fixed costs by €50 million compared to 2019 and to reduce capital expenditure by €100 million compared to the level originally planned
Arkema will continue its acquisition strategy, the roll-out of its major organic growth projects, as well as its strategic review for Intermediates, in line with its ambition to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024
SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
