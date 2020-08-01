Log in
ARKEMA

(AKE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/31 11:35:22 am
87.62 EUR   -0.05%
11:02aARKEMA : Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document
PU
10:52aARKEMA : Investor and analyst factsheet
PU
10:52aARKEMA : Half-Year Financial Report
PU
Arkema : Second-Quarter 2020 ResultsPresentation

08/01/2020 | 10:52am EDT

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

30 JULY 2020

OVERALL ROBUST Q2'20 PERFORMANCE IN THE EXCEPTIONAL COVID-19 CONTEXT

€1,902m sales

€286m EBITDA

15.0% EBITDA margin

€90m adj. net income

€288m free cash flow

€2,134m net debt

(incl. €1bn hybrid bonds)

Global economy strongly impacted by Covid-19 pandemic

Down 15.6% YoY (-10.7% in H1'20)

Significant slowdown in the construction, transportation and industrial sectors

Good demand in the nutrition, packaging and hygiene markets

Sequential improvement in June, supported by the progress in the construction market

Resilient performance in view of the context

Solid performance of Advanced Materials (20% EBITDA margin)

Sharp rebound for Bostik in June

Benefits of rapidly implemented interim fixed cost reduction initiatives

€1.18 adjusted EPS

Excellent FCF for a second quarter (€90m in Q2'19)

Strict management of working capital and capital expenditure

Sharp decrease compared to 31 March 2020 (€2,481m)

€168m dividend payment

246m net proceeds from Functional Polyolefins' divestment

  • SECOND-QUARTER2020 RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS IN Q2'20

FUNCTIONAL POLYOLEFINS

Divestment finalization

Sale of Arkema's Functional Polyolefins business, part of PMMA activity, to SK Global Chemical

Revenue of ~€250m per year in food packaging, cable, electronics and coating markets

Enterprise value of €335 million (net proceeds of €246 million)

Finalized on 1 June 2020

NUTRIEN

Innovative partnership for the supply of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF)

Long term stable and competitive AHF supply for Calvert City site (US)

~50% for high added value fluoropolymers and fluoro- derivatives, ~50% for low-GWP fluorogases

Greater environmental protection than more traditional production processes

US$150 million investment in a 40 kt/year AHF production plant at Nutrien's site in North Carolina (start-up expected first half 2022)

FIXATTI

Acquisition in Adhesive Solutions

Leading global manufacturer of high-performancethermobonding adhesive powders

Excellent complementarity in terms of product offering and geographic exposure

Revenue of ~€55m per year, with two production sites in Europe and one in China

Markets: construction, technical coatings, batteries, automotive, and textile printing

Closing expected in Q4'20*

  • SECOND-QUARTER2020 RESULTS

*Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries

ROBUST Q2'20 PERFORMANCE IN THE CONTEXT OF LOCKDOWNS

SALES

In €m

-15.6%

2,254

1,902

Q2'19

Q2'20

EBITDA

In €m

15.0%

MARGIN

407

286

Q2'19

Q2'20

ADJ. NET INCOME

In €m

€1.18

ADJ. EPS

192

90

Q2'19

Q2'20

FREE CASH FLOW

In €m

x3.2

288

90

Q2'19

Q2'20

  • SECOND-QUARTER2020 RESULTS

Q2'20 KEY FIGURES

In €mQ2'19Q2'20Change

Sales

2,254

1,902

(15.6)%

EBITDA

407

286

(29.7)%

Specialty Materials 1

304

233

(23.4)%

Intermediates

127

66

(48.0)%

Corporate

-24

-13

EBITDA margin

18.1%

15.0%

Recurring operating income (REBIT)

278

144

(48.2)%

REBIT margin

12.3%

7.6%

Adjusted net income

192

90

(53.1)%

Net debt (incl hybrid bonds)

2,008

2,134

€2,331m as of 31/12/2019

1. Specialty Materials include the three following segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions

5

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Q2'20 SALES BRIDGE

In €m

Volumes Prices

(12.2)% (5.9)%

Scope Currency

+2.9% (0.4)%

2,254

Q2'19

Effect of lockdowns

Slowdown in construction, transportation and industrial sectors

Good demand in packaging, nutrition and hygiene

Improvement of the

construction market in

June in Europe/US

Resilient prices in Adhesive Solutions and Advanced Materials

More challenging market conditions for Intermediates in a context of lower demand

Integration of

Devaluation of

ArrMaz, Lambson

emerging

Prochimir and LIP

currencies

impacting mainly

Divestment of

Adhesive Solutions

Functional

Polyolefins on

1 June 2020

1,902

Q2'20

  • SECOND-QUARTER2020 RESULTS

ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (24% OF GROUP SALES)

Q2'20 KEY FIGURES

Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT

Q2'20 SALES BY BUSINESS LINE

In €m

Q2'19

Q2'20

Change

Volumes

(13.2)%

Sales

520

453

(12.9)%

Construction &

Prices

(0.9)%

Consumer

EBITDA

71

50

(29.6)%

216

237

Currency

(1.5)%

Industrial

EBITDA margin

13.7%

11.0%

Assembly

Scope

+2.7%

Rec. operating income

55

35

(36.4)%

Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS

€453m sales, down 12.9% YoY

  • Despite packaging and hygiene markets holding firm, volumes down 13.2%, impacted by the sharp slowdown in the construction, transportation and industrial sectors
  • Price -0.9% held up well, reflecting the optimization of the product mix in 2019
  • +2.7% scope effect, on LIP and Prochimir integration

€50m EBITDA

  • EBITDA down 29.6% YoY on sharp volume contraction in construction in April and May, and weak demand in industrial assembly sector
  • Performance picked up sharply in June thanks to the rebound seen in the construction and DIY markets, industrial markets remaining mixed
  • Benefits from the operational excellence and fixed cost savings initiatives, as well as favorable impact of certain raw materials
  • EBITDA margin at 11.0%, temporarily down versus last year

7

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

ADVANCED MATERIALS (33% OF GROUP SALES)

Q2'20 KEY FIGURES

Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT

Q2'20 SALES BY BUSINESS LINE

In €m

Q2'19

Q2'20

Change

Volumes

(11.5)%

Sales

650

628

(3.4)%

178

High Performance

Prices

(2.0)%

Polymers

EBITDA

142

124

(12.7)%

Currency

0.0%

450

Performance

EBITDA margin

21.8%

19.7%

Additives

Scope

+10.1%

Rec. operating income

87

61

(29.9)%

Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS

€628m sales, slightly down 3.4% YoY

● Volumes down 11.5%, with Covid-19 weighing strongly on demand for High Performance Polymers

  1. significant decline in the transportation, consumer electronics, oil & gas and sports sectors
    1. good performance of the nutrition market and certain niche applications used in the fight against the virus
  • Limited price effect of -2.0%
  • 10.1% positive scope effect relating to ArrMaz consolidation, driven by favorable end-markets such as crop nutrition

Resilient performance with €124m EBITDA and 19.7% EBITDA margin

  • EBITDA down 12.7% YoY, reflecting sharp drop in volumes, notably for High Performance Polymers, partly offset by the good resistance of Performance Additives
  • EBITDA margin at a high level, benefitting from a good product mix, the favorable evolution of certain raw materials and fixed costs reduction

8

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

COATING SOLUTIONS (23% OF GROUP SALES)

Q2'20 KEY FIGURES

Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT

Q2'20 SALES BY BUSINESS LINE

In €m

Q2'19

Q2'20

Change

Volumes

(15.8)%

Sales

575

436

(24.2)%

122

Coating Resins

Prices

(9.5)%

EBITDA

91

59

(35.2)%

Currency

(0.1)%

314

Coating Additives

EBITDA margin

15.8%

13.5%

Scope

+1.2%

Rec. operating income

62

28

(54.8)%

Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS

€436m sales, down 24.2% YoY

  • Volumes down 15.8%, due to weak demand in construction, paints and in some industrial markets
  • -9.5%price effect, stemming mainly from lower propylene prices
  • Scope effect +1.2% reflecting the integration of Lambson

€59m EBITDA and 13.5% EBITDA margin

  • EBITDA down 35.2% YoY compared to Q2'19 excellent performance (€91m)
  • Benefit from the improvement of the decorative paints market in June
  • EBITDA margin held up well, thanks in particular to the benefits of the integration between upstream and downstream activities

9

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

INTERMEDIATES (20% OF GROUP SALES)

Q2'20 KEY FIGURES

Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT

In €m

Q2'19

Q2'20

Change

Volumes

(8.1)%

Sales

502

379

(24.5)%

Prices

(12.3)%

EBITDA

127

66

(48.0)%

Currency

+0.1%

EBITDA margin

25.3%

17.4%

Scope

(4.2)%

Rec. operating income

99

35

(64.6)%

Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS

€379m sales, down 24.5% YoY

  • -12.3%price effect mainly reflecting challenging market conditions in Fluorogases and lower propylene prices
  • Volumes down 8.1%
  1. slowdown in the construction and automotive sectors
    1. strong demand in the niche market for PMMA protective sheets, as in the first quarter
  • Scope effect -4.2% corresponding to the Functional Polyolefins divestment finalized on 1 June 2020

€66m EBITDA and 17.4% EBITDA margin

  • EBITDA down -48.0% YoY in a context of strong declines in volumes and prices
  • Performance of Fluorogases impacted by illegal HFC imports into Europe, easing towards the end of the period

10

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Q2'20 CASH FLOW

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET CASH FLOW

In €m

Q2'19

Q2'20

EBITDA

407

286

Current taxes

(48)1

(29)

Cost of debt

(25)

(17)

Change in working capital and fixed assets payables 2

(103)

103

Recurring capital expenditure

(101)

(78)

Exceptional capital expenditure

(20)

(44)

Non-recurring items and others

(20)1

67

FREE CASH FLOW

90

288

Impact of portfolio management

(24)

242

NET CASH FLOW

66

530

  1. Restated for tax impact on non recurring items
  2. Excluding non-recurring items and impact of portfolio management

11SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS

Tax rate H1'20: ~22% of REBIT (excl.

exceptional items)

Strict working capital management

  • 16.5% working capital on annualized sales (16.0% end of June 2019)

Non-recurring items include tax savings

linked to the use of tax losses for an amount of €55m in Q2'20

Portfolio management mainly corresponding to Functional Polyolefins divestment

Q2'20 NET DEBT BRIDGE (INCLUDING HYBRID BONDS)

In €m

2,481

(288)

1.7x LTM EBITDA

(242)

168

21

(6)

2,134

1,000

hybrid bonds

1,000

hybrid bonds

1,481

1,134

31/03/2020

Free cash

M&A

Dividends

Share

FX and

30/06/2020

flow

buybacks

others

12

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

H1'20 PERFORMANCE

SALES

In €m

-10.7%

4,469

3,990

H1'19

H1'20

EBITDA

In €m

14.7%

MARGIN

777

586

H1'19

H1'20

ADJ. NET INCOME

In €m

€2.49

ADJ. EPS

357

190

H1'19

H1'20

NET DEBT(incl. hybrid bonds)

In €m

1.7x

LTM EBITDA

2,331

2,134

31/12/2019

30/06/2020

13SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

H1'20 KEY FIGURES

In €m

H1'19

H1'20

Change

Sales

4,469

3,990

(10.7)%

EBITDA

777

586

(24.6)%

Specialty Materials 1

596

489

(18.0)%

Intermediates

230

134

(41.7)%

Corporate

-49

-37

EBITDA margin

17.4%

14.7%

Recurring operating income (REBIT)

525

304

(42.1)%

REBIT margin

11.7%

7.6%

Adjusted net income

357

190

(46.8)%

1. Specialty Materials include the three following segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions

14

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

2020 OUTLOOK

Based on the progressive lifting of lockdown measures in some important countries for the Group, Arkema expects that demand will continue to improve gradually in the second part of the year, while remaining below last year's level

The pace and strength of this improvement are still uncertain, dependent on the evolution of the pandemic, and will vary between end-marketsand geographies

Arkema estimates at this stage that sales in the third quarter will decline by around 10% year-on-yearat constant scope and currency, representing a clear improvement compared to the decline of around 20% recorded in the second quarter

The Group confirms it is on track to reduce in 2020 its fixed costs by €50 million compared to 2019 and to reduce capital expenditure by €100 million compared to the level originally planned

Arkema will continue its acquisition strategy, the roll-out of its major organic growth projects, as well as its strategic review for Intermediates, in line with its ambition to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024

15

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

DISCLAIMER

The information disclosed in this document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema.

In the current context, where the Covid-19 epidemic continues to spread across the world, and the evolution of the situation as well as the magnitude of its impacts on the global economy are highly uncertain, the retained assumptions and forward looking statements could ultimately prove inaccurate. Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to material risk factors such as among others, changes in raw material prices, currency fluctuations, implementation pace of cost-reduction projects, developments in the Covid-19 situation, and changes in general economic and business conditions. These risk factors are further developed in the 2019 Universal Registration Document.

Arkema does not assume any liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise.

Further information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Financial information since 2005 is extracted from the consolidated financial statements of Arkema. Quarterly financial information is not audited.

The business segment information is presented in accordance with Arkema's internal reporting system used by the management.

The main performance indicators used by the Group are defined in the 2019 Universal Registration Document. As part of the analysis of its results or to define its objectives, the Group uses in particular the following indicators:

EBITDA margin: corresponds to EBITDA as a percentage of sales, EBITDA equaling recurring operating income (REBIT) plus recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets

REBIT margin: corresponds to the recurring operating income (REBIT) as a percentage of sales

Free cash flow: corresponds to cash flow from operations and investments excluding the impact of portfolio management

EBITDA to cash conversion rate: corresponds to the free cash flow excluding exceptional capital expenditure divided by EBITDA

Return on average capital employed (ROACE): corresponds to the REBIT divided by the average of capital employed at the end of years Y and Y-1.

16

SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 14:51:17 UTC
