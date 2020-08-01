Arkema : Second-Quarter 2020 ResultsPresentation 0 08/01/2020 | 10:52am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 30 JULY 2020 OVERALL ROBUST Q2'20 PERFORMANCE IN THE EXCEPTIONAL COVID-19 CONTEXT €1,902m sales €286m EBITDA 15.0% EBITDA margin €90m adj. net income €288m free cash flow €2,134m net debt (incl. €1bn hybrid bonds) Global economy strongly impacted by Covid-19 pandemic Down 15.6% YoY (-10.7% in H1'20) Significant slowdown in the construction, transportation and industrial sectors Good demand in the nutrition, packaging and hygiene markets Sequential improvement in June, supported by the progress in the construction market Resilient performance in view of the context Solid performance of Advanced Materials (20% EBITDA margin) Sharp rebound for Bostik in June Benefits of rapidly implemented interim fixed cost reduction initiatives €1.18 adjusted EPS Excellent FCF for a second quarter (€90m in Q2'19) Strict management of working capital and capital expenditure Sharp decrease compared to 31 March 2020 (€2,481m) €168m dividend payment €246m net proceeds from Functional Polyolefins' divestment SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS IN Q2'20 FUNCTIONAL POLYOLEFINS Divestment finalization Sale of Arkema's Functional Polyolefins business, part of PMMA activity, to SK Global Chemical Revenue of ~€250m per year in food packaging, cable, electronics and coating markets Enterprise value of €335 million (net proceeds of €246 million) Finalized on 1 June 2020 NUTRIEN Innovative partnership for the supply of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF) Long term stable and competitive AHF supply for Calvert City site (US) ~50% for high added value fluoropolymers and fluoro- derivatives, ~50% for low-GWP fluorogases Greater environmental protection than more traditional production processes US$150 million investment in a 40 kt/year AHF production plant at Nutrien's site in North Carolina (start-up expected first half 2022) FIXATTI Acquisition in Adhesive Solutions Leading global manufacturer of high-performancethermobonding adhesive powders Excellent complementarity in terms of product offering and geographic exposure Revenue of ~€55m per year, with two production sites in Europe and one in China Markets: construction, technical coatings, batteries, automotive, and textile printing Closing expected in Q4'20* SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS *Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries ROBUST Q2'20 PERFORMANCE IN THE CONTEXT OF LOCKDOWNS SALES In €m -15.6% 2,254 1,902 Q2'19 Q2'20 EBITDA In €m 15.0% MARGIN 407 286 Q2'19 Q2'20 ADJ. NET INCOME In €m €1.18 ADJ. EPS 192 90 Q2'19 Q2'20 FREE CASH FLOW In €m x3.2 288 90 Q2'19 Q2'20 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Q2'20 KEY FIGURES In €mQ2'19Q2'20Change Sales 2,254 1,902 (15.6)% EBITDA 407 286 (29.7)% Specialty Materials 1 304 233 (23.4)% Intermediates 127 66 (48.0)% Corporate -24 -13 EBITDA margin 18.1% 15.0% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 278 144 (48.2)% REBIT margin 12.3% 7.6% Adjusted net income 192 90 (53.1)% Net debt (incl hybrid bonds) 2,008 2,134 €2,331m as of 31/12/2019 1. Specialty Materials include the three following segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions 5 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Q2'20 SALES BRIDGE In €m Volumes Prices (12.2)% (5.9)% Scope Currency +2.9% (0.4)% 2,254 Q2'19 Effect of lockdowns Slowdown in construction, transportation and industrial sectors Good demand in packaging, nutrition and hygiene Improvement of the construction market in June in Europe/US Resilient prices in Adhesive Solutions and Advanced Materials More challenging market conditions for Intermediates in a context of lower demand Integration of Devaluation of ArrMaz, Lambson emerging Prochimir and LIP currencies impacting mainly Divestment of Adhesive Solutions Functional Polyolefins on 1 June 2020 1,902 Q2'20 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS (24% OF GROUP SALES) Q2'20 KEY FIGURES Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT Q2'20 SALES BY BUSINESS LINE In €m Q2'19 Q2'20 Change Volumes (13.2)% Sales 520 453 (12.9)% Construction & Prices (0.9)% Consumer EBITDA 71 50 (29.6)% 216 237 Currency (1.5)% Industrial EBITDA margin 13.7% 11.0% Assembly Scope +2.7% Rec. operating income 55 35 (36.4)% Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS €453m sales, down 12.9% YoY Despite packaging and hygiene markets holding firm, volumes down 13.2%, impacted by the sharp slowdown in the construction, transportation and industrial sectors

Price -0.9% held up well, reflecting the optimization of the product mix in 2019

-0.9% held up well, reflecting the optimization of the product mix in 2019 +2.7% scope effect, on LIP and Prochimir integration €50m EBITDA EBITDA down 29.6% YoY on sharp volume contraction in construction in April and May, and weak demand in industrial assembly sector

Performance picked up sharply in June thanks to the rebound seen in the construction and DIY markets, industrial markets remaining mixed

Benefits from the operational excellence and fixed cost savings initiatives, as well as favorable impact of certain raw materials

EBITDA margin at 11.0%, temporarily down versus last year 7 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ADVANCED MATERIALS (33% OF GROUP SALES) Q2'20 KEY FIGURES Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT Q2'20 SALES BY BUSINESS LINE In €m Q2'19 Q2'20 Change Volumes (11.5)% Sales 650 628 (3.4)% 178 High Performance Prices (2.0)% Polymers EBITDA 142 124 (12.7)% Currency 0.0% 450 Performance EBITDA margin 21.8% 19.7% Additives Scope +10.1% Rec. operating income 87 61 (29.9)% Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS €628m sales, slightly down 3.4% YoY ● Volumes down 11.5%, with Covid-19 weighing strongly on demand for High Performance Polymers significant decline in the transportation, consumer electronics, oil & gas and sports sectors good performance of the nutrition market and certain niche applications used in the fight against the virus

Limited price effect of -2.0%

-2.0% 10.1% positive scope effect relating to ArrMaz consolidation, driven by favorable end-markets such as crop nutrition Resilient performance with €124m EBITDA and 19.7% EBITDA margin EBITDA down 12.7% YoY, reflecting sharp drop in volumes, notably for High Performance Polymers, partly offset by the good resistance of Performance Additives

EBITDA margin at a high level, benefitting from a good product mix, the favorable evolution of certain raw materials and fixed costs reduction 8 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS COATING SOLUTIONS (23% OF GROUP SALES) Q2'20 KEY FIGURES Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT Q2'20 SALES BY BUSINESS LINE In €m Q2'19 Q2'20 Change Volumes (15.8)% Sales 575 436 (24.2)% 122 Coating Resins Prices (9.5)% EBITDA 91 59 (35.2)% Currency (0.1)% 314 Coating Additives EBITDA margin 15.8% 13.5% Scope +1.2% Rec. operating income 62 28 (54.8)% Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS €436m sales, down 24.2% YoY Volumes down 15.8%, due to weak demand in construction, paints and in some industrial markets

-9.5% price effect, stemming mainly from lower propylene prices

price effect, stemming mainly from lower propylene prices Scope effect +1.2% reflecting the integration of Lambson €59m EBITDA and 13.5% EBITDA margin EBITDA down 35.2% YoY compared to Q2'19 excellent performance (€91m)

Benefit from the improvement of the decorative paints market in June

EBITDA margin held up well, thanks in particular to the benefits of the integration between upstream and downstream activities 9 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS INTERMEDIATES (20% OF GROUP SALES) Q2'20 KEY FIGURES Q2'20 SALES DEVELOPMENT In €m Q2'19 Q2'20 Change Volumes (8.1)% Sales 502 379 (24.5)% Prices (12.3)% EBITDA 127 66 (48.0)% Currency +0.1% EBITDA margin 25.3% 17.4% Scope (4.2)% Rec. operating income 99 35 (64.6)% Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS €379m sales, down 24.5% YoY -12.3% price effect mainly reflecting challenging market conditions in Fluorogases and lower propylene prices

price effect mainly reflecting challenging market conditions in Fluorogases and lower propylene prices Volumes down 8.1% slowdown in the construction and automotive sectors strong demand in the niche market for PMMA protective sheets, as in the first quarter

Scope effect -4.2% corresponding to the Functional Polyolefins divestment finalized on 1 June 2020 €66m EBITDA and 17.4% EBITDA margin EBITDA down -48.0% YoY in a context of strong declines in volumes and prices

-48.0% YoY in a context of strong declines in volumes and prices Performance of Fluorogases impacted by illegal HFC imports into Europe, easing towards the end of the period 10 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Q2'20 CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET CASH FLOW In €m Q2'19 Q2'20 EBITDA 407 286 Current taxes (48)1 (29) Cost of debt (25) (17) Change in working capital and fixed assets payables 2 (103) 103 Recurring capital expenditure (101) (78) Exceptional capital expenditure (20) (44) Non-recurring items and others (20)1 67 FREE CASH FLOW 90 288 Impact of portfolio management (24) 242 NET CASH FLOW 66 530 Restated for tax impact on non recurring items Excluding non-recurring items and impact of portfolio management 11SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Q2'20 HIGHLIGHTS Tax rate H1'20: ~22% of REBIT (excl. exceptional items) Strict working capital management 16.5% working capital on annualized sales (16.0% end of June 2019) Non-recurring items include tax savings linked to the use of tax losses for an amount of €55m in Q2'20 Portfolio management mainly corresponding to Functional Polyolefins divestment Q2'20 NET DEBT BRIDGE (INCLUDING HYBRID BONDS) In €m 2,481 (288) 1.7x LTM EBITDA (242) 168 21 (6) 2,134 1,000 hybrid bonds 1,000 hybrid bonds 1,481 1,134 31/03/2020 Free cash M&A Dividends Share FX and 30/06/2020 flow buybacks others 12 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS H1'20 PERFORMANCE SALES In €m -10.7% 4,469 3,990 H1'19 H1'20 EBITDA In €m 14.7% MARGIN 777 586 H1'19 H1'20 ADJ. NET INCOME In €m €2.49 ADJ. EPS 357 190 H1'19 H1'20 NET DEBT(incl. hybrid bonds) In €m 1.7x LTM EBITDA 2,331 2,134 31/12/2019 30/06/2020 13SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS H1'20 KEY FIGURES In €m H1'19 H1'20 Change Sales 4,469 3,990 (10.7)% EBITDA 777 586 (24.6)% Specialty Materials 1 596 489 (18.0)% Intermediates 230 134 (41.7)% Corporate -49 -37 EBITDA margin 17.4% 14.7% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 525 304 (42.1)% REBIT margin 11.7% 7.6% Adjusted net income 357 190 (46.8)% 1. Specialty Materials include the three following segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions 14 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 2020 OUTLOOK Based on the progressive lifting of lockdown measures in some important countries for the Group, Arkema expects that demand will continue to improve gradually in the second part of the year, while remaining below last year's level The pace and strength of this improvement are still uncertain, dependent on the evolution of the pandemic, and will vary between end-marketsand geographies Arkema estimates at this stage that sales in the third quarter will decline by around 10% year-on-yearat constant scope and currency, representing a clear improvement compared to the decline of around 20% recorded in the second quarter The Group confirms it is on track to reduce in 2020 its fixed costs by €50 million compared to 2019 and to reduce capital expenditure by €100 million compared to the level originally planned Arkema will continue its acquisition strategy, the roll-out of its major organic growth projects, as well as its strategic review for Intermediates, in line with its ambition to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024 15 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS DISCLAIMER The information disclosed in this document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema. In the current context, where the Covid-19 epidemic continues to spread across the world, and the evolution of the situation as well as the magnitude of its impacts on the global economy are highly uncertain, the retained assumptions and forward looking statements could ultimately prove inaccurate. Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to material risk factors such as among others, changes in raw material prices, currency fluctuations, implementation pace of cost-reduction projects, developments in the Covid-19 situation, and changes in general economic and business conditions. These risk factors are further developed in the 2019 Universal Registration Document. Arkema does not assume any liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. Financial information since 2005 is extracted from the consolidated financial statements of Arkema. Quarterly financial information is not audited. The business segment information is presented in accordance with Arkema's internal reporting system used by the management. The main performance indicators used by the Group are defined in the 2019 Universal Registration Document. As part of the analysis of its results or to define its objectives, the Group uses in particular the following indicators: EBITDA margin: corresponds to EBITDA as a percentage of sales, EBITDA equaling recurring operating income (REBIT) plus recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets REBIT margin: corresponds to the recurring operating income (REBIT) as a percentage of sales Free cash flow: corresponds to cash flow from operations and investments excluding the impact of portfolio management EBITDA to cash conversion rate: corresponds to the free cash flow excluding exceptional capital expenditure divided by EBITDA Return on average capital employed (ROACE): corresponds to the REBIT divided by the average of capital employed at the end of years Y and Y-1. 16 SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Attachments Original document

