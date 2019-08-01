Arkema : keeps FY EBITDA goal despite 'challenging' economy

The company said it kept its 2019 goal to achieve earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) comparable with 2018, when it climbed 6% to hit a record of 1.47 billion euros (£1.34 billion).

Second quarter EBITDA reached 407 million euros, below the 430 million euros reported year ago.

In May, the company confirmed its full-year goal for EBITDA while predicting second quarter performance to fall short of last year's levels..

