Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Arkema    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Arkema : keeps FY EBITDA goal despite 'challenging' economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:28am EDT

(Reuters) - French chemical group Arkema maintained its 2019 core profit forecast on Thursday, despite a volatile and complex macroeconomic environment.

The company said it kept its 2019 goal to achieve earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) comparable with 2018, when it climbed 6% to hit a record of 1.47 billion euros (£1.34 billion).

Second quarter EBITDA reached 407 million euros, below the 430 million euros reported year ago.

In May, the company confirmed its full-year goal for EBITDA while predicting second quarter performance to fall short of last year's levels..

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak in Gdynia; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARKEMA
01:28aARKEMA : keeps FY EBITDA goal despite 'challenging' economy
RE
07/31ARKEMA : expands Sartomer's product offering with the acquisition of Lambson
AQ
07/29ARKEMA : - Bostik to acquire Prochimir, a company specializing in high performan..
AQ
07/16ARKEMA : The Multi 50 Arkema 4 is taking shape
AQ
07/11HEXCEL : New Consortium HAICoPAS Targets Innovative Solutions for Carbon Thermop..
AQ
07/04ARKEMA : Corsica Sole has inaugurated a solar power plant on one of Arkema's Sev..
AQ
06/27ARKEMA : Carbon and Arkema partner to advance the adoption of digital manufactur..
AQ
06/25ARKEMA : - Sartomer and Massivit 3D are leveraging their partnership to celebrat..
AQ
06/24ARKEMA : Sartomer and Massivit 3D are leveraging their partnership to celebrate ..
PU
06/24ARKEMA : undertakes to support the Women's French Soccer League
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 004 M
EBIT 2019 928 M
Net income 2019 599 M
Debt 2019 1 436 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,58x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 6 214 M
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 102,13  €
Last Close Price 81,70  €
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrice Bréant Director
François Énaud Senior Independent Director
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARKEMA8.99%6 889
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%86 866
AIR LIQUIDE15.44%59 378
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%59 378
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD35.44%42 687
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES1.48%28 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group