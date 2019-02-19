Arlington Asset Investment Corp. : Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 6,000,000 shares of Class A common stock resulting in expected gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and JMP Securities LLC are serving as joint book running managers for the offering. JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is serving as co-manager for the offering. The underwriters propose to offer the shares of Class A common stock for sale from time to time in one or more negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on Friday, February 22, 2019.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to acquire certain of the Company's target assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored enterprises. The Company may also use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes.

The shares of Class A common stock will be offered under the Company's existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of these shares will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to this offering may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC or JMP Securities LLC at the addresses below:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10014

Attention: Prospectus Dept.

JMP Securities LLC

600 Montgomery Street, 10th Floor

San Francisco, CA 94111

Attention: Prospectus Department

Telephone: (415) 835-8985

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the offered shares or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and intends to qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2019. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the Company's planned offering of common stock and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking language, including words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Due to known and unknown risks, including the risk that the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based prove to be inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from expectations or projections. These risks also include those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned to consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

