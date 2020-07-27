Log in
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/27/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and will hold a conference call for investors at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, July 31, 2020 to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, July 31, 2020, may do so via the Internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19

Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

About the Company

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust upon filing its tax return for its taxable year ending December 31, 2019.  The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.  For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlington-asset-investment-corp-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301100540.html

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
