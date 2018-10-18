Arlington Asset Investment Corp. : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and will hold a conference call for investors at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, Wednesday, October 24, 2018, may do so via the Internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19

Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

