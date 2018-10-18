Log in
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

10/18/2018 | 10:40pm CEST

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and will hold a conference call for investors at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, Wednesday, October 24, 2018, may do so via the Internet at:  http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19

Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets.  The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.  For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlington-asset-investment-corp-to-report-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300733999.html

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
