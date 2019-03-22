ARLO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until March 25, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO). Investor losses must
relate to purchases of the Company’s shares issued in connection with
its August 3, 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of
California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Arlo and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-arlo/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by March 25, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On December 3, 2018, the Company disclosed that shipments of Arlo Ultra,
its recently-announced flagship security camera system, were delayed due
to “a quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers”
discovered during the final testing phase, and that as a result it
lowered its Q4 2018 financial guidance. On this news, the price of
Arlo’s shares plummeted.
The case is Wong v. Arlo Technologies, Inc. et al, 19-cv-00372.
