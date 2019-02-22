ARLO ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. - ARLO

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until March 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Arlo
Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), if they purchased the Company’s shares
issued in connection with its August 3, 2018 initial public offering
(“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Northern District of California.
About the Lawsuit
Arlo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On December 3, 2018, the Company disclosed that shipments of Arlo Ultra,
its recently-announced flagship security camera system, were delayed due
to “a quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers”
discovered during the final testing phase, and that as a result it
lowered its Q4 2018 financial guidance.
On this news, the price of Arlo’s shares plummeted 42% from its IPO
price.
The case is Wong v. Arlo Technologies, Inc. et al, 19-cv-00372.
