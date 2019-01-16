Arlo Technologies : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) (“Arlo”) today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2018 results will be disseminated on February 5, 2019 after the market closes.

The toll free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on February 5, 2019 is (866) 393-4306. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (734) 385-2616. The conference ID for the call is 7258357. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.arlo.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

