Arlo Technologies : to Present at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) today announced that Matthew McRae, CEO, and Christine Gorjanc, CFO, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando.

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Time: 8:40 a.m. ET Place: Orlando, FL

The presentation will also be webcast on Arlo’s IR website at http://investor.arlo.com. Interested parties should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Arlo’s IR website.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

