ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ARLO)
Arlo Technologies : to Present at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/26/2020 | 05:02pm EST

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) today announced that Matthew McRae, CEO, and Christine Gorjanc, CFO, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando.

 

Date:

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

 

Time:

8:40 a.m. ET

 

Place:

Orlando, FL

The presentation will also be webcast on Arlo’s IR website at http://investor.arlo.com. Interested parties should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Arlo’s IR website.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

Source: Arlo-F


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 379 M
EBIT 2020 -74,1 M
Net income 2020 -85,7 M
Finance 2020 150 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,43x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 303 M
Chart ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arlo Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,25  $
Last Close Price 4,00  $
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew McRae Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph E. Faison Chairman
Christine Marie Gorjanc Chief Financial Officer
Tejas Shah Chief Information Officer
Marcus Apitz Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.99%303
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.58%1 278 348
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC20.06%35 459
SPLUNK INC.3.91%24 272
SEA LIMITED16.11%21 634
SYNOPSYS INC.4.84%21 356
