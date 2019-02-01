Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arlo Technologies Inc    ARLO

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC (ARLO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before March 25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 09:01pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Arlo Technologies, Inc. (“Arlo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARLO) securities in connection with Arlo’s August 3, 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”). Investors have until March 25, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Arlo failed to disclose that: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; and (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted.

On December 3, 2018, the Company announced that shipments of Ultra, the Company’s new wire-free security camera system, would be delayed due to a “quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers,” and lowered its guidance for fourth quarter 2018.

On this news, the price of Arlo shares fell $2.75, or more than 22%, to close at $9.28 on December 3, 2018.

If you acquired Arlo securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC
09:01pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
01/29Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ar..
PR
01/28LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
01/24SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
01/23ARLO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding ..
PR
01/16ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conferen..
BU
01/08ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Ultra Named As CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree
PR
01/07ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Availability Of Ultra 4K HDR Wire-Free Security Ca..
PR
01/07ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Portfolio At CES 2019 With Introduction Of Comprehen..
PR
01/07ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : To Add Apple HomeKit Support For Ultra And Pro 2 Wire-Free C..
PR
More news
Chart ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Arlo Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew McRae Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph E. Faison Chairman
Christine Marie Gorjanc Chief Financial Officer
Tejas Shah Chief Information Officer
Marcus Apitz Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC-27.96%534
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.74%801 628
RED HAT0.46%31 435
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.59%23 390
SPLUNK INC19.07%18 449
SYNOPSYS9.72%13 957
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.