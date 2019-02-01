Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before March 25

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on
behalf of those who acquired Arlo Technologies, Inc. (“Arlo” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: ARLO)
securities in connection with Arlo’s August 3, 2018 initial public
offering (“IPO”). Investors have until March 25, 2019 to apply to the
Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Arlo failed to disclose that: (i) there was a
flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its
Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra
battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (iii)
such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra
product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping
delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra
product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v)
Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other
battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; and
(vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and
consumer base would be negatively impacted.
On December 3, 2018, the Company announced that shipments of Ultra, the
Company’s new wire-free security camera system, would be delayed due to
a “quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers,” and
lowered its guidance for fourth quarter 2018.
On this news, the price of Arlo shares fell $2.75, or more than 22%, to
close at $9.28 on December 3, 2018.
If you acquired Arlo securities, have information, or would like to
learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby
McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
