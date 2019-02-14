Moore Kuehn, PLLC : Encourages Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Investors to Contact Firm Regarding Possible Claims Against ARLO's Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. According to a federal securities lawsuit, Arlo Technologies insiders caused the company in its Registration Statement to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a quality issue with Arlo's newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (2) this quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo's Ultra product; (3) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo's chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (4) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo's competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product's missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (5) Arlo's consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (6) because of the foregoing, Arlo's fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (7) as a result, Arlo's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders of Arlo Technologies to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to www.moorekuehn.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-encourages-arlo-technologies-arlo-investors-to-contact-firm-regarding-possible-claims-against-arlos-board-300796151.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC