Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arlo Technologies Inc    ARLO

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC

(ARLO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:12pm EST

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a federal class action lawsuit has been filed against Arlo Technologies, Inc. ("Arlo" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARLO) and certain of its officers and directors (collectively, "Defendants").  If you purchased Arlo securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") in August 2018, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more informationThe lead plaintiff deadline is March 25, 2019.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies; specifically: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo's newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue could result in a shipping delay of Arlo's Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo's chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo's competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product's missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo's consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo's fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (vii) as a result, Arlo's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 3, 2018, Arlo reported a delay in shipments of Ultra, citing "a quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers" and lowered its fourth quarter 2018 guidance.

Following this news, Arlo's stock price fell $2.75 per share, or 22.86%, on December 3, 2018.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Arlo securities in or traceable to the Company's IPO, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-reminds-investors-of-securities-class-action-against-arlo-technologies-inc-arlo-300808597.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC
12:12pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
03/01ARLO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOU : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/01ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Invest..
BU
02/28ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Partners With Eagle Eye Networks For An Innovative Commercia..
PR
02/28DANSKE BANK A/S : FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on ..
AQ
02/25ARLO CLASS ACTION ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Arlo Technologies, Inc. Investo..
BU
02/25IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02/22ARLO ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead ..
BU
02/22The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ar..
BU
02/22ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.