Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arlo Technologies Inc    ARLO

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC

(ARLO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) and March 25 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:42am EDT

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a federal class action lawsuit has been filed against Arlo Technologies, Inc. (“Arlo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARLO) and certain of its officers and directors (collectively, “Defendants”). If you purchased Arlo securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in August 2018, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more information. The lead plaintiff deadline is March 25, 2019.

Arlo provides smart connected devices that can purportedly monitor environments in real-time using its cloud-based platform.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (vii) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 3, 2018, Arlo reported a delay in shipments of Ultra, citing “a quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers” that was discovered during the product’s final testing phase. As a result of the delay, Arlo also lowered its fourth quarter 2018 financial guidance, advising investors that it anticipated “net revenue to be in the range of $125 million to $130 million, non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 10%, and non-GAAP operating loss to be approximately 20% of revenue.”

Following this news, Arlo’s stock price fell $2.75 per share, or 22.86%, to close at $9.28 on December 3, 2018. This constituted a decline of $6.72, or approximately 42%, from the IPO price of $16.00 per share.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Arlo securities in or traceable to the Company’s IPO, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC
11:42aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/08ARLO CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead ..
PR
03/07ARLO LAWSUIT ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action ..
PR
03/07SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
03/01ARLO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOU : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/01ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Invest..
BU
02/28ARLO TECHNOLOGIES : Partners With Eagle Eye Networks For An Innovative Commercia..
PR
02/28DANSKE BANK A/S : FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on ..
AQ
02/25ARLO CLASS ACTION ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Arlo Technologies, Inc. Investo..
BU
02/25IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
More news
Chart ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Arlo Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew McRae Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph E. Faison Chairman
Christine Marie Gorjanc Chief Financial Officer
Tejas Shah Chief Information Officer
Marcus Apitz Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC-56.61%322
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.12%889 286
RED HAT3.50%32 131
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC23.93%26 410
SPLUNK INC21.43%18 816
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.40.27%17 101
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.