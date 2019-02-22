The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Arlo Technologies, Inc. (“Arlo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ARLO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant or traceable to Arlo’s Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Arlo’s August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 25, 2019.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Arlo’s new battery for the Company’s Ultra camera systems suffered from flaws and quality issues. These problems resulted in a shipping delay in the Ultra cameras. The delays endangered Arlo’s product from reaching the market for the holiday season, and allowed competitors to capitalize on the issue, gaining market share from the Company. At the same time, Arlo’s customers experienced problems with the product including excessive battery drain. The battery issues were likely to negatively impact the fourth quarter 2018 financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s Registration Statement was false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Arlo, investors suffered damages.

