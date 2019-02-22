The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Arlo
Technologies, Inc. (“Arlo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ARLO)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant or traceable to
Arlo’s Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the
“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Arlo’s August 3,
2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm
before March 25, 2019.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click
here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of
the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA
90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can
also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Arlo’s new battery for the Company’s Ultra
camera systems suffered from flaws and quality issues. These problems
resulted in a shipping delay in the Ultra cameras. The delays endangered
Arlo’s product from reaching the market for the holiday season, and
allowed competitors to capitalize on the issue, gaining market share
from the Company. At the same time, Arlo’s customers experienced
problems with the product including excessive battery drain. The battery
issues were likely to negatively impact the fourth quarter 2018
financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s Registration
Statement was false and materially misleading. When the market learned
the truth about Arlo, investors suffered damages.
Join
the case to recover your losses.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005543/en/