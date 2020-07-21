Log in
Armada Hoffler Properties Provides Monthly Rent Collection Update

07/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) today provided an update on rent collections for July. As of July 17, the Company had collected 91% of July’s monthly portfolio rents, exceeding the prior month’s collection rate of 87% as of June 19.

“Our rent collections continue to trend upward through the first half of July and we anticipate finishing the month with over 95% of our portfolio rents collected,” said Louis Haddad, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Substantially all of our office tenants remain current, and we expect to collect nearly all July multifamily rents consistent with the previous three months. Furthermore, our retail rent collection rates continue to improve now that essentially all of our tenants are open and operating. The strength and resiliency of our retail portfolio are demonstrated by July rent collections of over 80% and deferment agreements now largely in place. We look forward to our August 4th earnings call and intend to provide additional clarity on the remainder of the year at that time.”

Monthly rent collections by tenant type and in the aggregate across the Company’s portfolio are presented in the below table:

 Rent Collected as a % of Monthly Billings
 Full MonthAs of
Tenant Type(1)April 2020May 2020June 2020July 17, 2020
Office100%100%100%100%
Multifamily99%99%99%95%
Retail67%69%78%82%
Portfolio85%86%90%91%
(1) May differ from financial reporting segment groupings for tenants in mixed-use properties.
 

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When used, the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "estimate," "project," "should," "will," "result," and similar expressions, which do not relate solely to historical matters, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forwarding-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, comments relating to the Company’s development pipeline, the timing of future dividend payments, if any, the Company’s construction and development businesses, including backlog, timing of deliveries and estimated costs, and the Company’s expectations and projections, including estimated rent collections, the estimated construction segment gross profit range, projected mezzanine loan interest income and expected financing activities such as issuances under the Company’s at-the-market equity offering program. The Company’s actual future results and trends may differ materially from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These factors include, without limitation: (a) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on macroeconomic conditions and economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, including, among others: (i) disruptions in, or a lack of access to, the capital markets or disruptions in the Company’s ability to borrow amounts subject to existing construction loan commitments; (ii) adverse impacts to the Company’s tenants’ and other third parties’ businesses and financial condition that adversely affect the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants and other third parties to satisfy their rent and other obligations to the Company, including deferred rent; (iii) the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants to renew their leases with the Company upon expiration of the leases or to re-lease the Company’s properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or early termination of existing leases; and (iv) federal, state and local government initiatives to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional restrictions on business activities, shelter-in-place orders and other restrictions, and the timing and amount of economic stimulus or other initiatives; (b) the Company’s ability to continue construction on development and construction projects, in each case on the timeframes and on terms currently anticipated; (c) the Company’s ability to accurately assess and predict the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the amount and timing of rent collections, results of operations, financial condition, acquisition and disposition activities and growth opportunities; (d) the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the covenants under its existing debt agreements or to obtain modifications to such covenants from the applicable lenders; and (e) the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 2, 2020.

Contact:
Michael P. O’Hara
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 366-6684

© GlobeNewswire 2020
