Armada Hoffler Properties Provides Update on Monthly Rent Collections

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) today provided an update on April and May rent collections.



As of May 15, the Company had collected 78% of total portfolio rents due for the month of May, which is ahead of the Company’s April collection rate at the same point last month. To date, the Company has collected 82% of April monthly rents across its operating property portfolio.

April and May rent collections by tenant type and in the aggregate across the Company’s entire portfolio are presented in the table below:

Rent Collected as a % of Monthly Billings(1) Tenant Type(2) April 2020 May 2020 Office 100% 99% Multifamily 97% 95% Retail 64% 59% Portfolio 82% 78% (1) As of May 15, 2020.

(2) May differ from financial reporting segment groupings for tenants in mixed-use properties.

“The strength and resiliency of our diversified portfolio are evident in our rent collections for April and May,” said Louis Haddad, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Collections for May are ahead of where we were at this time last month and with the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. states beginning to reopen, we are cautiously optimistic that we’ll not only maintain this positive momentum through the end of the month, but also carry it into June. We look forward to what we hope is the beginning of a broader economic recovery.”

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When used, the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "estimate," "project," "should," "will," "result," and similar expressions, which do not relate solely to historical matters, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forwarding-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, comments relating to the Company’s development pipeline, the Company’s construction and development businesses, including backlog, timing of deliveries and estimated costs, and the Company’s expectations and projections, including estimated rent collections, the estimated construction segment gross profit range, projected mezzanine loan interest income and expected financing activities such as issuances under the Company’s at-the-market equity offering program. The Company’s actual future results and trends may differ materially from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These factors include, without limitation: (a) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on macroeconomic conditions and economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, including, among others: (i) disruptions in, or a lack of access to, the capital markets or disruptions in the Company’s ability to borrow amounts subject to existing construction loan commitments; (ii) adverse impacts to the Company’s tenants’ and other third parties’ businesses and financial condition that adversely affect the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants and other third parties to satisfy their rent and other obligations to the Company, including deferred rent; (iii) the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants to renew their leases with the Company upon expiration of the leases or to re-lease the Company’s properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or early termination of existing leases; and (iv) federal, state and local government initiatives to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional restrictions on business activities, shelter-in-place orders and other restrictions, and the timing and amount of economic stimulus or other initiatives; (b) the Company’s ability to continue construction on development and construction projects, in each case on the timeframes and on terms currently anticipated; (c) the Company’s ability to accurately assess and predict the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the amount and timing of rent collections, results of operations, financial condition, acquisition and disposition activities and growth opportunities; (d) the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the covenants under its existing debt agreements or to obtain modifications to such covenants from the applicable lenders; and (e) the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 2, 2020.